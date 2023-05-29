10 Maruti Jimny features that Mahindra Thar does not offer

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny lifestyle SUV in India on June 7. The off-road SUV, which follows the legacy of Maruti's first such model Gypsy, will take on Mahindra Thar in the segment as its key rival. Though the Thar SUV can boast of a bigger and bolder road presence, the Jimny is no pushover despite its smaller size as it packs more features. There at least 10 features we could list out in Maruti Suzuki Jimny which Mahindra still does not offer with its flagship off-roader. Here is a quick look.

Maruti Jimny vs Mahindra Thar: Features comparison

LED projector headlights

Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny with LED projector headlights. The SUV also comes with LED fog lamps. It is the first SUV in the lifestyle segment to offer this feature. Mahindra Thar SUV is still offered with halogen headlights which appear quite dated.

Headlight washers

Another key feature that the Jimny will come with is headlight washer. The feature can help clean up muck on the headlights remotely. It is usually seen in premium models but is quite an essential one to have in an off-road SUV for better visibility in the dark, especially during water wading or tackling slush and snow.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Jimny ₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Powered by: UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Ytb ₹7 - 11 Lakhs* *Expected Price View Details Toyota Glanza ₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Hyundai I20 ₹7.46 - 10.96 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx ₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

More safety features

Mahindra Thar is one of the safest SUVs on Indian roads with a four-star rating from the Global NCAP. Yet it comes with only two airbags. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Jimny with six airbags as standard. Maruti Jimny also offers other safety features such as ABS and EBD, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Assist among others.

Rear wiper with washer

Maruti Suzuki is also offering wiper with washer for the rear window. This is similarly essential for an off-road SUV to offer good all-around view of the vehicle when needed.

Doors for rear passenger

One of the biggest difference between Jimny and Thar SUVs is the extra two doors the Maruti SUV comes with. While Mahindra launched the Thar as a lifestyle model for urban enthusiasts, getting in and out of the SUV is a bit of workout in case one is travelling with family. Maruti addressed the issue by adding two doors which help rear passengers to board easily.

Rolling windows for rear passengers

Another drawback that Mahindra Thar has are the fixed rear windows. On long driver, it can be a bit claustrophobic for rear passengers. especially for those who suffer from motion sickness. Jimny offers split rear windows which can be rolled down for better comfort.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV: First Drive Review

Longer wheelbase

Despite being smaller than the Thar SUV in almost every sense, Jimny surprisingly offers more space inside with a longer wheelbase. This is evident is the amount of knee room for the rear passengers, as well as space for luggage.

Larger boot space

One can pack bigger size suitcase and bags behind the rear seats of Jimny which are unlikely to fit at the rear of the Thar SUV. The reason is that Jimny has over 200 litre of boot space, even with all seats up. It is almost at par with what some of the hatchbacks offer. When the rear seats are folded down, the boot space can be increased to up to 332 litres. Mahindra never revealed Thar's boot space dimension officially, but it is certainly less than 200 litre with all seats up.

9-inch touchscreen

Maruti Suzuki also offers more convenience features such as a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. The display is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well. In comparison, Mahindra Thar SUVs are offered with a 7-inch infotainment system which also offers connectivity for smartphones from either operating systems.

Automatic climate control

Another key feature Mahindra Thar is missing out is automatic climate control. Maruti Suzuki is offering the feature inside Jimny, which is quite essential for a hot and humid country as India.

First Published Date: