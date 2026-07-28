Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: 3 things I liked and 3 that could be better

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2026 Brezza, the sub-compact SUV from its product portfolio. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a couple of updates on the exterior, a few feature additions and a new engine option. We drove the Brezza facelift recently in Mumbai, and while we loved the initial driving impressions, no car is perfect. Here are three things that I like and three that could be better with the Brezza facelift:

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza impresses with its punchy BoosterJet engine, new infotainment system and underbody CNG tank, but misses ADAS, a turbo-automatic option and offers limited practicality with no spare tyre.

Three Things That I Liked

New 1.0L BoosterJet Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift has been introduced with the 1.0L three-cylinder BoosterJet turbocharged petrol engine producing 109 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The new engine is punchy and delivers great performance for the sub-4m SUV. Apart from performance, the petrol engine is quite frugal, delivering a fuel economy figure of 20.47 kmpl.

New 10.1-inch infotainment system and Ventilated Seats

The 10.1-inch infotainment system has replaced the 9-inch infotainment system, which was available in the previous iteration. The 10.1-inch infotainment system has been borrowed from the Victoris, which is positioned in a segment above in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio. It still boasts connected car services, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Alexa capabilities. The infotainment unit is slick and great to use. The readings on the infotainment system are crisp, and its user interface makes it extremely easy to use. The absence of ventilated seats from the Brezza was pointed out upon its launch in 2022, considering its price point back then. However, the addition of ventilated seats rectifies the mistake and makes the car a real contender in the suv-4m space.

Underbody CNG Tank

The placement of the CNG tank in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift has been changed. The Brezza facelift has adopted a similar placement for its CNG tank as the Victoris, placing it under the body, allowing owners to use its full boot space of 328L. While conventional CNG tanks take up a fair amount of space, an underbody CNG tank allows drivers and owners to use the full 328L of boot space capacity, making weekend getaways in their CNG car a lot easier.

Also Read : 5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the Suzuki Access

Three Things That Could Be Better

No ADAS

Despite being a facelift, the Brezza is still pretty light when it comes to the safety equipment. While competitors boast Level 1 or Level 2 ADAS, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been equipped with ADAS at all. While it gets park assist, it does not get ADAS functionalities, which is a big miss.

No spare tyre and small boot

Maruti Suzuki has removed the spare tyre offering from the Brezza facelift in order to accommodate the underbody CNG tank. The spare tyre has been removed from the petrol variants as well and replaced with a tyre repair kit. Moreover, the boot space is small compared to its other competitors in the sub-4m space.

No Automatic Transmission with 1.0L Turbo Engine

Despite the introduction of the 1.0L BoosterJet engine in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift, the company has decided not to pair it with an automatic transmission. The Fronx is equipped with the same engine but gets an automatic transmission. The six-speed manual is the only transmission offered with the BoosterJet engine, which can be a deterrent for customers looking to buy the turbocharged engine-equipped Brezza.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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