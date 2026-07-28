If I were buying new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, this is the variant I would pick

Maruti Suzuki launched the updated iteration of its highly popular compact SUV in India last week. The launch of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift, which comes priced between ₹739,900 and ₹13,70,500 (ex-showroom), has revamped the country's number one car manufacturer's attempt to grab a bigger chunk of the highly competitive compact SUV market pie.

If you have been planning to buy the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza and are wondering about the variant to pick, here is my advice for you.

The new Brezza is available in a wide range of variants, depending on the key grades, fuel, engine and transmission options. The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available in four major grade options: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. The engine options for the SUV include a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The fuel options are petrol and petrol-CNG.

If you have been planning to buy the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza and are wondering about the variant to pick, here is my advice for you.

This is the Brezza variant I would pick

If I were to buy the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, ZXI is the variant I would pick. The ZXI trim is considered the most value-for-money variant in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza's lineup. It strikes the ideal balance by offering major comfort, technology and safety features, without forcing the consumer to pay the top-tier pricing.

The ZXI variant of the new Brezza stands out for multiple reasons. It comes packing a host of advanced technology-enabled features, such as an electric sunroof, push-start/stop button, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The LED projector headlamps and stylish alloy wheels instead of basic steel rims not only enhance the visual appeal, but also add better functionality. To ramp up the convenience quotient, the new Brezza gets automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, rear wiper with washer, etc. Adding more value to it are the availability of multiple powertrain configurations, including manual and automatic gearbox choices, factory-fitted petrol-CNG bi-fuel option, etc.

Why I picked ZXI over other variants?

The LXI variant, which is the base trim of the new Brezza, comes as a bare-bones version of the SUV. It misses out on crucial factory-fitted technology-aided features and styling elements. The mid-level VXI trim comes as a decent variant, but it skips popular modern features like a sunroof, push start/stop button, etc.

The ZXI comes loaded with all high-end features consumers seek, while keeping the price range practical. On the other hand, the ZXI+, which is the fully-loaded top-end trim, adds a few high-end elements like a 360-degree camera and ventilated seats, but pushes the price higher.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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