3 things the Skoda Kushaq facelift gets right, and 3 it could improve

Czech automaker Skoda recently launched the mid-cycle update of its compact SUV, the Kushaq, in India, priced at ₹10.69 lakh. While it carries over a lot of its DNA from the pre-facelifted model, there are some significant changes that have been made to ‘the Emperor’ with the introduction of the facelifted model. Here are three things the Skoda Kushaq facelift gets right and 3 it could improve:

3 Things Skoda Kushaq Facelift Gets Right

Design

The design of the Skoda Kushaq facelift is still pretty much the same as the pre-facelifted version. However, the look of the car has significantly changed, owing to the slimmed-down headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps. Not only that, it gets an all-LED package right from the base model. The new grille displaying the Modern Solid design philosophy in the Kushaq, connected LED DRL running behind it, and chunkier front and rear bumpers make it look appealing.

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Driving Dynamics

Driving dynamics have always been a strong suit for the Skoda Kushaq. It is one of the best-handling cars in the segment, while the engine makes great power. It handles last-minute lane changes at high speeds extremely well. The steering is pretty sharp, with the SUV going the way you would want it to go. Both engines are extremely well-rounded and provide enough go on the straights or in city traffic. The suspension is well-tuned, allowing for an undisturbed ride even on the roughest patches of roads.

Skoda Kushaq facelift

Comfort

Where the Skoda Kushaq peaks is the comfort it provides on the inside. The seats are extremely comfortable and provide a snug fit for first-row passengers and rear-seat passengers alike. The front row seats are ventilated, allowing the driver to be comfortable even in the harshest of weather conditions. The rear seats get a massager now, elevating the feel of the cabin. Not only that, the rear seats get AC vents and charging ports, which allow the passengers to be comfortable.

Also Read: 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift first drive review: The Emperor turns on the style

3 Things Skoda Kushaq Facelift Needs to Improve

Features

Skoda focuses heavily on providing the best driving dynamics available in the segment. However, in achieving that, it often overlooks features that have become a deciding factor for consumers in India. Missing features include a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, lane keep assist, blind spot detection and lane departure assist, among others. These features are available in cars priced lower than the Skoda Kushaq and should have been provided in the facelift.

Rear Seat Comfort

While the Skoda Kushaq facelift lists itself as a five-seater SUV, the rear row of the car has a hard time fitting three passengers. Two passengers would fit in the rear seats of the Kushaq comfortably, while fitting three passengers would be a squeeze despite having a flat-ish floor.

Skoda Kushaq facelift side profile

Ground Clearance

The unladen ground clearance of the facelifted Skoda Kushaq remains the same as the outgoing model at 188 mm. However, rival SUVs, including Hyundai Creta, the new Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate and Tata Sierra, among others, have higher ground clearance than the Skoda Kushaq.

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