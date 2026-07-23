Confirmed: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift to come with turbo petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is all set to launch the Brezza Facelift tomorrow in the Indian market. It has now been confirmed that the updated sub-4 metre compact SUV will come with the turbo petrol engine. This was confirmed via a video that was recently uploaded on YouTube by Ek_om car. The Brezza in the video can be seen with “Turbo BoosterJet" badging.

We have already experienced this engine on the Fronx and the now-discontinued Baleno RS. It is a three-cylinder turbocharged unit that puts out 100 bhp and 147 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. However, as per reports, for the updated Brezza, the engine will be retuned to produce around 110 bhp and torque output will jump to 170 Nm. Also, it seems like Brezza Turbo will miss out on the automatic transmission, which means there will just be the 6-speed manual unit on offer.

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Naturally aspirated engine

Apart from the turbo petrol, the Brezza will continue to get the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It puts out 101 bhp of max power and 139 Nm of peak torque. It will come with a manual as well as an automatic gearbox.

Exterior updates

The ZXi+ variant showcased in the video looks noticeably more premium than the lower-spec model seen in earlier leaks. At the front, it features a smoked chrome grille that lends the SUV a sportier and more sophisticated appearance. The design is further enhanced by silver inserts on the front and rear bumpers, as well as the side cladding.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a few functional upgrades. The front bumper now houses redesigned fog lamps, while front parking sensors have been added to improve convenience during low-speed manoeuvres. These updates indicate that the facelift is not limited to cosmetic revisions and also brings added practicality to the higher trims.

In profile, the ZXi+ rides on newly designed dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. The fresh wheel design helps distinguish the top-spec variant from lower trims while giving the SUV a more contemporary and premium road presence.

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