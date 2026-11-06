Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG gets 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG, which is the newly launched petrol-CNG bi-fuel variant of the sub-compact SUV, has scored a perfect five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. This puts it on par with the SUV's regular variant in terms of the safety rating received from Bharat NCAP. With this, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG has become the country's first sub-compact CNG SUV to achieve the top-notch BNCAP safety rating.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG, which is the CNG variant of the sub-compact SUV, has scored the top-notch safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test.

The XUV 3XO ZNG is equipped with more than 35 standard safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. The SUV gets a dedicated CNG safety system, which includes integrated gas-leak detection that automatically switches the vehicle to petrol mode when a leak from the CNG tank is detected.

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At the Bharat NCAP crash test, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG has scored 29.36 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection (COP). This achievement builds further on the safety credentials of the XUV 3XO, which secured a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating back in November 2024.

The CNG variant of the SUV carries the same body structure as the Mahindra XUV 3XO regular model. All the safety systems are the same as well. The frontal offset test performance was performed for the CNG variant, while the side and pole results were carried over from the 2024 test performed on the regular model, considering the CNG version comes with the same body structure and standard safety systems.

Tata Motors and Mahindra, two of the homegrown passenger vehicle manufacturers in India, have been manufacturing safer cars for quite some time. Several of their models in India have scored top-notch safety ratings in Bharat NCAP crash tests. The XUV 3XO ZNG comes as the latest addition to this list.

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