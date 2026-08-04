Mahindra Vision X design patent filed in India

Indian automaker Mahindra has recently filed the design patent for its concept SUV, the Vision X, in India. The Mahindra Vision X concept was unveiled in August last year, alongside three other concepts: Vision T, Vision S, and Vision SXT . The design patents of the Vision T, Vision SXT and Vision S have been filed in India, while Vision S has been spotted being tested on the road in heavy camouflage.

The Mahindra Vision X, based on the NU_IQ platform, is expected to debut as a premium sub-4m SUV with EV and ICE options, concept-inspired styling, BE 6-derived cabin, and 2027 launch timeline

Mahindra Vision X: Platform

The Mahindra Vision X is expected to be a sub-4m SUV, considering it looks the smallest of the four concepts unveiled last year. Based on the NU_IQ platform, it is expected to be the second sub-4m offering, which would sit above the Mahindra XUV 3XO or potentially replace it. Owing to the modular platform that the Vision X will be based on, it is expected to boast multiple powertrains, including internal combustion engines as well as an all-electric variant.





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Mahindra Vision X: Design





The patented design remains extremely similar to the concept model showcased last year. The design patent highlights that the SUV has retained its distinctive proportions and sporty styling, alongside an aggressive front fascia, sculpted side profile, sharp rear profile, and sleek exterior mirrors.

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Similar to the other Vision concept models, the Vision X has been developed by Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Kandivali, Mumbai, in collaboration with Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in the United Kingdom. Additionally, the interior of the SUV is expected to draw inspiration from the BE 6, including features such as the dual-screen display setup and the same steering wheel design. The feature list is expected to remain largely the same, though there might be a few omissions, as the Vision X will be priced lower than the BE 6.

Lastly, the electric iteration is expected to be launched ahead of its petrol-powered counterpart. It can also replace the XUV 3XO EV, which is Mahindra’s current electric sub-4m offering.

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