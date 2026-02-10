Lamborghini Huracan 12-year tenure comes to end, final unit in India delivered

Italian automaker Lamborghini recently announced that it has delivered the last Huracán in India. The delivery of the last Lamborghini Huracan closes the run of the Lamborghini Gallardo’s successor, with 252 units sold in the country. As per the information shared by the company, the last Lamborghini Huracan to be delivered was a Huracan Tecnica, bringing an end to a successful run of the naturally aspirated V10-powered supercar in India.

Lamborghini concluded the Huracán’s successful Indian run by delivering a final bespoke Tecnica, marking the end of the V10 era before the hybrid Temerario successor takes over the brand's mantle

The company further stated that the last Lamborghini Huracan, which was delivered in India, boasted a Grigio Acheso paint finish and 20-inch Ad Personam ‘Aesir’ wheels. Not only that, but the supercar boasts lime green brake callipers, a theme that continues inside the cabin through contrast stitching and piping against an all-black interior.

Lamborghini Huracan: History

The Lamborghini Huracan was first teased in 2013 and introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in 2014, touted to be the successor of the ‘baby Lambo’, the Gallardo. The initial model, which was launched, boasted a 5.2L V10 engine producing up to 640 hp and up to 600 Nm of torque, paired with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission.

Lamborghini Huracan: Different Iterations

The Lamborghini Huracan evolved through various specialised iterations, designed for different needs and environments. The Lamborghini Huracan Performante broke the Nurburgring Nordschleife with a lap time of 6:52:01, five seconds faster than a Porsche 918 Spyder in 2016. In addition to that, the Hurcan was launched with multiple personalities, including a performance and track-focused STO, the all-terrain, adventure-friendly Sterrato and a daily-driving Lamborghini, the EVO. The versatility of the Hurcan made it one of the highest-selling models in the brand’s Indian portfolio.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica served as a fitting finale, positioned strategically between the standard EVO and the performance-focused STO. Powered by a 5.2L naturally aspirated V10 engine producing 631 bhp and 565 Nm of torque. It is also paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that directs power solely to the rear wheels. The resulting performance is breathtaking, with a 0 to 100 kmph sprint completed in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 325 kmph.

Lamborghini Huracan Successor

As this chapter closes, the focus shifts to the Lamborghini Temerario. This successor represents a paradigm shift, moving away from pure atmospheric induction toward a hybrid powertrain. While the V10’s roar will be missed, the transition signals Lamborghini's commitment to blending traditional Italian soul with modern electrified performance.

