Lamborghini Temerario to launch in India tomorrow. Here's how much it may cost…

Lamborghini is set to unveil its second hybrid supercar, the Temerario, in India tomorrow. Taking the Huracan's spot, the new Lamborghini Temerario marks an evolution for the brand, merging electrification with bold design and performance.

The all-new Lamborghini Temerario comes right after the brand launched its Revuelto in India. This was the supercar maker's first hybrid powertrain in the Indian markets. The upcoming supercar will compete head-on with other elite hybrid supercars, like the Ferrari 296 GTB. With its combination of power, iconic Italian design and cutting-edge technology, the Temerario is anticipated to be priced at about ₹6 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini Temerario: Design

The Temerario presents an entirely fresh design language that is bolder and more dynamic than that of the Huracan. Its shark-nose front, low profile, and edgy body lines ensure instant recognition. Unique hexagon-shaped LED DRLs adorn the headlights and taillights, while the centrally mounted exhaust system at the rear enhances its aggressive aesthetics.

Every facet has been engineered for optimal aerodynamic performance, from the sleek fuel cap and streamlined ORVMs to the substantial alloy wheels—20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear. Lamborghini also provides customisation options, including carbon-fibre wheels for those wanting to elevate both performance and style.

Lamborghini Temerario: Interior

The interior of the Temerario is inspired by fighter jets, similar to the Revuelto. The driver is presented with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, and the centre console features an 8.4-inch vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, there’s a 9.1-inch passenger display to keep co-drivers informed and entertained.

Comfort and functionality are exceptional, with seats that adjust electrically and offer both heating and ventilation. The steering wheel includes tactile physical controls to boost driver interaction. The Temerario comes equipped with various driving modes—13 in total—including Citta, Strada, Sport, and Corsa, along with three hybrid-specific modes: Recharge for battery charging, Hybrid for a mix of efficiency and power, and Performance to tap into the full capabilities of the drivetrain. An exclusive drift mode with three traction control levels enhances the driving experience for enthusiasts.

Lamborghini Temerario: Engine

At its core, the Temerario features a groundbreaking plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain—a first for Lamborghini that supersedes the iconic Huracan. This system includes a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine generating 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, revving close to 10,000 rpm. Complementing this are three electric motors—two on the front axle, one for each wheel, and a third integrated into the rear-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. These motors add another 295 bhp and a remarkable 2,150 Nm of torque.

Together, the total output reaches 907 bhp, enabling the Temerario to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in merely 2.7 seconds and achieve a peak speed of 343 km/h. The 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery supports regenerative braking and can be fully charged in 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger, allowing for swift adaptation between high-speed pursuits.

Lamborghini Temerario: Chassis

The new aluminium spaceframe chassis of the Temerario boasts a 20% increase in torsional rigidity compared to the Huracan’s carbon-aluminium construction. This provides enhanced stability and handling, particularly at high speeds or on tracks. For those seeking a more hardcore configuration, Lamborghini offers the Alleggerita package, incorporating additional carbon fibre elements that trim the vehicle's dry weight by 25 kg from its baseline of 1,715 kg.

The braking system has also seen significant upgrades, featuring large 410 mm discs with 10-piston calipers in the front and 390 mm discs with 4-piston calipers in the rear, delivering formidable stopping power to match its fierce acceleration.

