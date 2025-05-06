The all-new Lamborghini Temerario will make you drool!

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 06, 2025

The Lamborghini Temerario has been launched in India at 6 crore (ex-showroom)

Lamborghini launched the Temerario worldwide as a successor to the popular Huracán

The Temerario gets a staggered stance with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels

The Temerario is offered with a lot of customisation options, with about 400 shades to choose from

The new supercar also houses a newly developed V8 hybrid engine producing 907 bhp

The interior of the Temerario is styled to resonate with a fighter jet cockpit

It doesn't miss out on features either. It gets a triple screen setup with the third one placed in front of the passenger.

It gets 13 drive modes, including Hybrid-specific modes like Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. 

