The Lamborghini Temerario has been launched in India at ₹6 crore (ex-showroom)
Lamborghini launched the Temerario worldwide as a successor to the popular Huracán
The Temerario gets a staggered stance with 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels
The Temerario is offered with a lot of customisation options, with about 400 shades to choose from
The new supercar also houses a newly developed V8 hybrid engine producing 907 bhp
The interior of the Temerario is styled to resonate with a fighter jet cockpit
It doesn't miss out on features either. It gets a triple screen setup with the third one placed in front of the passenger.
It gets 13 drive modes, including Hybrid-specific modes like Recharge, Hybrid and Performance.