Lamborghini Temerario launches in India next week. Here's what the supercar will pack

Lamborghini is gearing up to launch its second hybrid supercar in India – the Temerario – on April 30, following the debut of the Revuelto . Replacing the Huracan , the Lamborghini Temerario represents a bold new chapter for Lamborghini, blending electrification with aggressive styling and performance. Here are some things you should know about the upcoming supercar from the Italian car maker:

Lamborghini Temerario: Engine

At the heart of the Temerario lies a potent plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain – a first for any Lamborghini, replacing a core model like the Huracan. It features a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque, revving all the way to just under 10,000 rpm. This is paired with three electric motors – two mounted on the front axle, one for each wheel, and a third motor integrated into the rear-mounted 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. These electric motors contribute an additional 295 bhp and a staggering 2,150 Nm of torque.

Together, the system delivers a combined output of 907 bhp, allowing the Temerario to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 343 kmph. The 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery supports regenerative braking and can be charged fully in 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger, ensuring quick turnaround between high-speed adventures.

Lamborghini Temerario: Design

The Temerario introduces a completely new design language, sharper and more dramatic than the Huracan. Its shark-nose front end, low-slung profile and aggressive body lines make it instantly recognisable. The headlights and taillights feature unique hexagon-shaped LED DRLs, and the rear includes a centrally mounted exhaust setup that adds to the visual aggression.

Every detail has been crafted for aerodynamic efficiency, from the sleek fuel cap and aerodynamically shaped ORVMs to the large alloy wheels – 20-inch units at the front and 21-inch at the rear. Lamborghini also offers customisation options such as carbon-fibre wheels for those looking to dial up the performance and visual appeal.

Lamborghini Temerario: Interior

Inside the Temerario, the cabin layout draws inspiration from fighter jets, much like the Revuelto. The driver gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, while the centre console houses an 8.4-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, a 9.1-inch passenger display keeps the co-driver informed and engaged.

Comfort and functionality are both top-notch, with electrically adjustable seats that offer heating and ventilation. The steering wheel features tactile physical controls, enhancing driver engagement. The Temerario also offers a wide range of driving modes – 13 in total – including Citta, Strada, Sport, and Corsa. There are also three plug-in hybrid-specific modes: Recharge, which focuses on battery charging; Hybrid, which balances efficiency and performance; and Performance, which unleashes the full power of the drivetrain. A dedicated drift mode with three levels of traction control further enhances enthusiasts' driving experience.

Lamborghini Temerario: Chassis

Built on a brand-new aluminium spaceframe chassis, the Temerario offers a 20% improvement in torsional rigidity compared to the Huracan’s carbon-aluminium frame. This enhances both stability and handling, especially at high speeds or on the track. For those looking for a more hardcore setup, Lamborghini offers the Alleggerita package, which uses additional carbon fibre panels to reduce the car’s dry weight by 25 kg from its base of 1,715 kg.

Braking performance has also been upgraded significantly. The Temerario uses massive 410 mm discs with 10-piston callipers at the front and 390 mm discs with 4-piston callipers at the rear, offering immense stopping power to match its blistering pace.

Lamborghini Temerario: Price and availability

The Lamborghini Temerario will officially launch in India on April 30, 2025 and will go up against other high-performance hybrid supercars like the Ferrari 296 GTB. With its blend of performance, Italian design and modern technology, the Temerario is expected to be priced around ₹6 crore (ex-showroom).

