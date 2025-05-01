In Pics: The hybrid power Lamborghini Temerario to keep you hooked, over 400 colour options!
- The all-new Lamborghini Temerario looks breathtaking at its launch in Viola Pasifae shade.
The Lamborghini Temerario was launched in India starting at ₹6 crore onwards (ex-showroom). At the launch, the supercar was showcased in a Viola Pasifae colourway along with gloss black rims and violet brake callipers to go with the body colour.
The Lamborghini Temerario is a successor of the iconic Huracan. Looking at the Temerario from different angles will remind you the Gallardo, the Aventador and the Huracan. It features sharp, sculpted bodylines and gets improved aerodynamic capabilities as well.
At the rear, the Temerario looks like the modern Batmobile, The exhaust has been placed centrally in a single, hexagonal enclosure. This exact shape is also seen on the tail lamps. When your eyes move lower down the back, the central diffuser section of the car can be seen covered in carbon fibre and the flanks are kept naked to expose the rear wheels.
The new aluminium spaceframe chassis of the car packs 24 per cent more torsional rigidity than the outgoing Huracan which had a mixed material frame. The Temerario gets 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, with optionally available lightweight carbon-fibre wheels.
The interior of the supercars is minimal yet modern. The manufacturer takes on the fighter jet-theme for this car's cockpit inspired by the Revuelto. There are three displays in the car, these include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 8.4-inch vertical infotainment screen and a 9.1-inch co-driver display.
Apart from being a supercar, the Temerario is designed to be practical too. It gets 112 litres of space in the frunk, enough to fit two medium sized bags. Additionally, there is a parcel tray space behind the seats to soft bags as well.
First Published Date: 01 May 2025, 18:20 PM IST
