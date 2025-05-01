HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: The Hybrid Power Lamborghini Temerario To Keep You Hooked, Over 400 Colour Options!

In Pics: The hybrid power Lamborghini Temerario to keep you hooked, over 400 colour options!

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2025, 18:20 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The all-new Lamborghini Temerario looks breathtaking at its launch in Viola Pasifae shade.
Lamborghini Temerario
1/6
The Lamborghini Temerario was launched in India starting at 6 crore onwards (ex-showroom). At the launch, the supercar was showcased in a Viola Pasifae colourway along with gloss black rims and violet brake callipers to go with the body colour.
Lamborghini Temerario
The Lamborghini Temerario was launched in India starting at 6 crore onwards (ex-showroom). At the launch, the supercar was showcased in a Viola Pasifae colourway along with gloss black rims and violet brake callipers to go with the body colour.
Lamborghini Temerario
2/6
The Lamborghini Temerario is a successor of the iconic Huracan. Looking at the Temerario from different angles will remind you the Gallardo, the Aventador and the Huracan. It features sharp, sculpted bodylines and gets improved aerodynamic capabilities as well.
Lamborghini Temerario
The Lamborghini Temerario is a successor of the iconic Huracan. Looking at the Temerario from different angles will remind you the Gallardo, the Aventador and the Huracan. It features sharp, sculpted bodylines and gets improved aerodynamic capabilities as well.
Lamborghini Temerario
3/6
At the rear, the Temerario looks like the modern Batmobile, The exhaust has been placed centrally in a single, hexagonal enclosure. This exact shape is also seen on the tail lamps. When your eyes move lower down the back, the central diffuser section of the car can be seen covered in carbon fibre and the flanks are kept naked to expose the rear wheels.
Lamborghini Temerario
At the rear, the Temerario looks like the modern Batmobile, The exhaust has been placed centrally in a single, hexagonal enclosure. This exact shape is also seen on the tail lamps. When your eyes move lower down the back, the central diffuser section of the car can be seen covered in carbon fibre and the flanks are kept naked to expose the rear wheels.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Temerario (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Temerario
FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6 Cr*
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
Engine Icon3999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.18 - 4.57 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Revuelto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Revuelto
Engine Icon6498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.89 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus Performante
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.22 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.61 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.99 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Temerario
4/6
The new aluminium spaceframe chassis of the car packs 24 per cent more torsional rigidity than the outgoing Huracan which had a mixed material frame. The Temerario gets 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, with optionally available lightweight carbon-fibre wheels.
Lamborghini Temerario
The new aluminium spaceframe chassis of the car packs 24 per cent more torsional rigidity than the outgoing Huracan which had a mixed material frame. The Temerario gets 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, with optionally available lightweight carbon-fibre wheels.
Lamborghini Temerario
5/6
The interior of the supercars is minimal yet modern. The manufacturer takes on the fighter jet-theme for this car's cockpit inspired by the Revuelto. There are three displays in the car, these include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 8.4-inch vertical infotainment screen and a 9.1-inch co-driver display.
Lamborghini Temerario
The interior of the supercars is minimal yet modern. The manufacturer takes on the fighter jet-theme for this car's cockpit inspired by the Revuelto. There are three displays in the car, these include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 8.4-inch vertical infotainment screen and a 9.1-inch co-driver display.
Lamborghini Temerario
6/6
Apart from being a supercar, the Temerario is designed to be practical too. It gets 112 litres of space in the frunk, enough to fit two medium sized bags. Additionally, there is a parcel tray space behind the seats to soft bags as well.
Lamborghini Temerario
Apart from being a supercar, the Temerario is designed to be practical too. It gets 112 litres of space in the frunk, enough to fit two medium sized bags. Additionally, there is a parcel tray space behind the seats to soft bags as well.
First Published Date: 01 May 2025, 18:20 PM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Temerario Lamborghini Temerario

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.