June 2026 Passenger Vehicle Sales: Maruti Suzuki retains crown as Mahindra, Hyundai follow

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has revealed the production, sales and export numbers of June 2026. Maruti Suzuki retained its crown as the best-selling automaker in June 2026 with approximately 1.47 lakh sales, with Indian automaker Mahindra following second with 60,393 units. The South Korean automaker Hyundai recorded sales of 39,635 units in June 2026.

SIAM's June 2026 data saw Maruti Suzuki lead with 1.47 lakh sales, followed by Mahindra and Hyundai. Kia, Toyota, Skoda and Honda posted growth, while Hyundai recorded a year-on-year decline.

Maruti Suzuki Sales June 2026

Maruti Suzuki sold approximately 1.47 lakh units in June 2026, witnessing a growth of 23.78 per cent from 1.18 lakh units sold during the same period last year. The product portfolio of Maruti Suzuki includes S-Presso, Alto, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Victoris, Eeco, Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny, XL6, e Vitara and Invicto, among others.

Mahindra Sales June 2026

Indian automaker Mahindra sold approximately 60,393 units in June 2026, witnessing a growth of 27.66 per cent from 47,306 unit sales in June 2025. The product portfolio of Mahindra includes ScorpioN, XUV 7XO, XUV 3XO, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Thar, Thar Roxx, XUV 3XO EV, and Scorpio Classic, among others.

Hyundai Sales June 2026

South Korean automaker Hyundai sold approximately 39,635 units in June 2026, witnessing a decline of 9.96 per cent from 44,024 unit sales during the same period last year. The product portfolio of Hyundai includes Grand i10 Nios, Aura, i20, i20 N Line, Exter, Venue, Venue N Line, Creta, Creta Electric, Creta N Line, Verna, Alcazar and Ioniq 5, among others.

Toyota Sales June 2026

Japanese automaker Toyota sold approximately 28,422 units in June 2026, witnessing a growth of 7.6 per cent from 26,413 units during the same period last year. The product portfolio of Toyota includes the Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taison, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Rumion, Urban Cruiser Ebella, Hilux, Fortuner, Fortuner Legender, Camry, Land Cruiser and Vellfire, among others.

Kia Sales June 2026

South Korean automaker Kia sold approximately 24,552 units in June 2026, witnessing a growth in 19.04 per cent from 20,625 units in June 2025. The product portfolio of Kia includes Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV, Carnival, EV6 and EV9, among others.

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Skoda Sales June 2026

Czech automaker Skoda sold approximately 6,220 units in June 2026, witnessing a growth of 24.05 per cent from 5,014 units in June 2025. The product portfolio of Skoda includes Slavia, Kushaq, Kylaq, Kodiaq and Octavia RS, among others.

Honda Sales June 2026

Japanese automaker Honda sold approximately 5,243 units in June 2026, witnessing a growth of 13.53 per cent from 4,618 units sold during the same period last year. The product portfolio of Honda includes Amaze, City, City e:HEV and Elevate, among others.

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