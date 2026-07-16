JSW MG Motor India unveils ADAPT multi-energy vehicle platform

JSW MG Motor India has revealed MG ADAPT, short for Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology, as the company’s first multi-new-energy-vehicle platform for India. The new architecture is designed to underpin a wide range of electrified models, including EVs, HEVs, PHEVs and REEVs, as the automaker expands its new energy portfolio in the country.

Platform strategy

MG says ADAPT has been developed as a modular base that can support different powertrain types within one framework. The aim is to give the company more flexibility while speeding up product development for future models. According to the automaker, the platform is intended to improve driving range, fast-charging capability, efficiency, performance, safety and overall refinement.

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The new architecture also gives JSW MG Motor India room to respond to changing customer needs as the market shifts toward cleaner mobility solutions. With multiple energy options under one platform, the company is positioning ADAPT as the foundation for its next generation of new energy vehicles.

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Hybrid tech at the core

For hybrid applications, MG ADAPT uses what the company calls an Integrated Technology Ecosystem. This setup includes a dedicated hybrid engine, a dedicated battery system, a first-in-India 10-in-1 intelligent electric drive unit and what MG describes as the world’s first electromagnetic dedicated hybrid transmission.

These parts work together through an intelligent energy management system that constantly monitors conditions and adjusts how the engine, battery and electric motor interact. MG says this is meant to improve drivability, fuel economy and ease of use.

The dedicated hybrid engine has been developed specifically for hybrid use and is aimed at delivering better thermal efficiency and lower fuel consumption. The battery system is designed to provide quick electric response, safety and efficiency. The 10-in-1 drive unit is meant to reduce complexity while improving performance, and the dedicated hybrid transmission is intended to deliver smoother power delivery and faster response.

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Drive modes and REEV support

MG ADAPT’s energy management system can switch between four modes depending on driving conditions. Pure Electric Drive is meant for quiet city use, Series Hybrid Drive lets the engine generate electricity while the motor powers the wheels, Parallel Hybrid Drive allows the engine and motor to work together for stronger performance, and Engine Direct Drive is designed for efficient highway cruising.

The platform also supports Range Extender Electric Vehicle technology. In this setup, the electric motor always drives the wheels, while a petrol engine works only as a generator to recharge the battery when needed. MG says this allows an electric-first driving experience with greater range for long journeys.

Speaking at the unveiling, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director at JSW MG Motor India, said, "Designed as a highly flexible technology platform, MG ADAPT brings together multiple energy solutions on a single intelligent architecture, enabling us to deliver vehicles that are more efficient, more adaptable and engineered for the future. As we continue to expand our New Energy Vehicle portfolio, this platform will serve as the technological backbone of our future products and reinforce our commitment to accelerating sustainable mobility in India."

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