The Indian electric vehicle market is rapidly evolving, with families looking for practical, durable, and highly cost-effective commuting options. The Komaki MG Pro Plus stands out in 2026 as one of the best high-speed, family-centric electric scooters. Combining rugged build quality with state-of-the-art battery technology, this electric scooter delivers impressive performance without compromising on safety or storage.

If you want a reliable commuter that eliminates petrol expenses and handles daily family duties seamlessly, here is a detailed breakdown of what the Komaki MG Pro Plus offers.

Komaki MG Pro Plus Price in India

Affordability meets premium utility with the pricing strategy for this model line. The Komaki MG Pro Plus ex-showroom price starts from ₹79,999, positioning it as a highly competitive option in the premium-performance under- ₹80,000 budget bracket.

For buyers looking at slightly different configurations, the family lineup also includes the high-speed Komaki MG Pro V (starting from ₹73,999), alongside entry-level low-speed versions like the MG Pro Li (starting from ₹61,499) and the MG Pro GR (starting from ₹55,499).

(Note: On-road prices may vary depending on state-specific EV registration policies, insurance options, and local dealer charges.)

Key Technical Specifications

Motor Type: High-efficiency BLDC Hub Motor

High-efficiency BLDC Hub Motor Motor Power / Capacity: 2.7 kW

2.7 kW Battery Type: Advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4 / LiPo4)

Advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4 / LiPo4) Maximum Range: 150+ km per full charge

150+ km per full charge Top Speed: 55–60 km/h

55–60 km/h Charging Time: 4 to 5 hours

4 to 5 hours Braking System: Front Disc Brake and Rear Drum Brake

Front Disc Brake and Rear Drum Brake Body Type: All-Metal Body Panel Design

All-Metal Body Panel Design Riding Modes: Eco, Sport, and Turbo

Why the Komaki MG Pro Plus is Built for Indian Families

1. Robust All-Metal Body

While most modern electric scooters rely heavily on lightweight fiber panels, Komaki addresses the need for long-term durability by giving the MG Pro Plus an all-metal body. This robust structural choice ensures better resistance against everyday scratches, bumps, and rough road conditions, making it a reliable choice for long-term ownership.

2. High-Performance LiFePO4 Battery and Range

Equipped with a high-capacity 2.7 kW LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery pack, the MG Pro Plus offers an excellent balance of safety and endurance. It boasts a claimed range of 150+ km on a single charge, allowing you to easily manage school runs, office commutes, and grocery trips for days without needing a plug-in. Furthermore, LiFePO4 chemistry is renowned for its superior thermal stability and extended lifecycle compared to standard lithium-ion setups.

3. Practical Storage and Everyday Comfort

Designed fundamentally as a family utility vehicle, it features a spacious 18-litre under-seat boot space—one of the largest in its segment. It easily fits helmets, grocery bags, or school backpacks. This is complemented by a generous, spacious footboard that ensures a comfortable seating posture for riders of all heights.

4. Smart Ecosystem and Safety Features

The scooter integrates useful technology directly into the riding experience:

Vivid Smart Dash & Connectivity: Track real-time battery health, remaining range, and system diagnostics through seamless mobile app integration.

Track real-time battery health, remaining range, and system diagnostics through seamless mobile app integration. Anti-Theft Protection: Features a secure anti-theft lock mechanism with remote locking/unlocking capabilities.

Features a secure anti-theft lock mechanism with remote locking/unlocking capabilities. Emergency Repair Switch: Built-in backup functionality helps the vehicle crawl safely to the nearest service point if a minor electrical malfunction occurs.

Built-in backup functionality helps the vehicle crawl safely to the nearest service point if a minor electrical malfunction occurs. Telescopic Suspension: Offers smooth shock absorption across uneven city roads.

Warranty and Service Reliability

Komaki offers substantial warranty coverage to guarantee peace of mind. The MG Pro Plus comes backed by a 3-year warranty on the battery, motor, and wireless controller (or up to 30,000 km, whichever comes first), along with 1-year warranty coverage on the charger unit.

With a robust footprint of over 1,000 authorised dealerships across India, owners can easily access routine service, genuine spare parts, and reliable support anywhere in the country.

Final Verdict: Is it Worth Buying?

The Komaki MG Pro Plus successfully bridges the gap between premium high-speed EV specifications and budget-friendly pricing. At a price point of ₹79,999, its combination of a life-proof metal body, a safe 150+ km range LiFePO4 battery, and massive utility storage makes it an exceptionally strong contender for anyone looking to upgrade their household commute.