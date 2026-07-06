Komaki MG Pro+ Key Specs
- Speed57.5 kmph
- Range150 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
The Indian electric vehicle market is rapidly evolving, with families looking for practical, durable, and highly cost-effective commuting options. The Komaki MG Pro Plus stands out in 2026 as one of the best high-speed, family-centric electric scooters. Combining rugged build quality with state-of-the-art battery technology, this electric scooter delivers impressive performance without compromising on safety or storage.
If you want a reliable commuter that eliminates petrol expenses and handles daily family duties seamlessly, here is a detailed breakdown of what the Komaki MG Pro Plus offers.
Affordability meets premium utility with the pricing strategy for this model line. The Komaki MG Pro Plus ex-showroom price starts from ₹79,999, positioning it as a highly competitive option in the premium-performance under- ₹80,000 budget bracket.
For buyers looking at slightly different configurations, the family lineup also includes the high-speed Komaki MG Pro V (starting from ₹73,999), alongside entry-level low-speed versions like the MG Pro Li (starting from ₹61,499) and the MG Pro GR (starting from ₹55,499).
(Note: On-road prices may vary depending on state-specific EV registration policies, insurance options, and local dealer charges.)
While most modern electric scooters rely heavily on lightweight fiber panels, Komaki addresses the need for long-term durability by giving the MG Pro Plus an all-metal body. This robust structural choice ensures better resistance against everyday scratches, bumps, and rough road conditions, making it a reliable choice for long-term ownership.
Equipped with a high-capacity 2.7 kW LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery pack, the MG Pro Plus offers an excellent balance of safety and endurance. It boasts a claimed range of 150+ km on a single charge, allowing you to easily manage school runs, office commutes, and grocery trips for days without needing a plug-in. Furthermore, LiFePO4 chemistry is renowned for its superior thermal stability and extended lifecycle compared to standard lithium-ion setups.
Designed fundamentally as a family utility vehicle, it features a spacious 18-litre under-seat boot space—one of the largest in its segment. It easily fits helmets, grocery bags, or school backpacks. This is complemented by a generous, spacious footboard that ensures a comfortable seating posture for riders of all heights.
The scooter integrates useful technology directly into the riding experience:
Komaki offers substantial warranty coverage to guarantee peace of mind. The MG Pro Plus comes backed by a 3-year warranty on the battery, motor, and wireless controller (or up to 30,000 km, whichever comes first), along with 1-year warranty coverage on the charger unit.
With a robust footprint of over 1,000 authorised dealerships across India, owners can easily access routine service, genuine spare parts, and reliable support anywhere in the country.
The Komaki MG Pro Plus successfully bridges the gap between premium high-speed EV specifications and budget-friendly pricing. At a price point of ₹79,999, its combination of a life-proof metal body, a safe 150+ km range LiFePO4 battery, and massive utility storage makes it an exceptionally strong contender for anyone looking to upgrade their household commute.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.7 kW
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|150 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|55-60 kmph
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