Komaki MG Pro V Key Specs
- Speed57.5 kmph
- Range90 - 100 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
As city commuting gets more expensive, Indian families are shifting toward practical, long-lasting electric vehicles. The Komaki MG Pro V addresses this shift directly in 2026, offering a heavy-duty high-speed electric scooter that values durability over flimsy plastics. Built specifically to handle rugged Indian road conditions, it pairs structural resilience with advanced battery safety.
If you want a dependable daily commuter that slashes fuel costs while providing premium utility, here is an in-depth review of the Komaki MG Pro V specs, features, and pricing.
The brand positions this high-speed model as a value-for-money powerhouse. The Komaki MG Pro V ex-showroom price starts from ₹73,999, making it an incredibly affordable entry into the high-speed electric two-wheeler market.
For buyers exploring different range limits or budget choices, the broader variant lineup includes:
(Note: Final on-road pricing varies across states based on local EV subsidies, insurance choices, and registration fees.)
Most budget-friendly electric scooters utilise lightweight plastic or fibre body shells prone to cracking. Komaki changes the game by giving the MG Pro V an all-metal body panel design. This structural choice drastically improves structural durability, easily resisting the minor scratches and bumps common in busy parking spots and heavy city traffic.
Safety is a core priority for family vehicles. The MG Pro V features a 2.2 kW LiFePO4 (Lipo4) battery, a battery chemistry renowned for its superior thermal stability and resistance to overheating compared to standard lithium-ion alternatives. It provides a reliable real-world range of 90–100 km, which easily covers multiple days of local grocery runs, school drops, and office commutes.
Despite its rugged, utilitarian build, this electric scooter comes loaded with convenient smart features:
To guarantee long-term peace of mind, Komaki covers the vehicle with a robust 3-year or 30,000 km warranty on the battery, motor, and wireless controller (whichever comes first), alongside a 1-year warranty on the charger unit.
With a rapidly expanding network of over 1,000 authorised dealerships across India, owners can quickly access periodic maintenance, official spare parts, and fast roadside support.
The Komaki MG Pro V is an ideal option for practical buyers who want a high-speed electric scooter without crossing the ₹75,000 threshold. By swapping weak fibre plastics for a solid metal body and integrating safe LiFePO4 battery technology, it delivers a secure, cost-effective, and long-lasting alternative to conventional petrol scooters.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|90-100 km
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|Max Speed
|55-60 kmph
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