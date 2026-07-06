As city commuting gets more expensive, Indian families are shifting toward practical, long-lasting electric vehicles. The Komaki MG Pro V addresses this shift directly in 2026, offering a heavy-duty high-speed electric scooter that values durability over flimsy plastics. Built specifically to handle rugged Indian road conditions, it pairs structural resilience with advanced battery safety.

If you want a dependable daily commuter that slashes fuel costs while providing premium utility, here is an in-depth review of the Komaki MG Pro V specs, features, and pricing.

Komaki MG Pro V Price in India

The brand positions this high-speed model as a value-for-money powerhouse. The Komaki MG Pro V ex-showroom price starts from ₹73,999, making it an incredibly affordable entry into the high-speed electric two-wheeler market.

For buyers exploring different range limits or budget choices, the broader variant lineup includes:

Komaki MG Pro Plus (High-Speed): Starts from ₹ 79,999 (offers extended range)

Starts from 79,999 (offers extended range) Komaki MG Pro Li (Low-Speed): Starts from ₹ 61,499

Starts from 61,499 Komaki MG Pro GR (Low-Speed): Starts from ₹ 55,499

(Note: Final on-road pricing varies across states based on local EV subsidies, insurance choices, and registration fees.)

Key Technical Specifications

Motor Type: Advanced BLDC Hub Motor

Advanced BLDC Hub Motor Motor Power / Capacity: 2.2 kW

2.2 kW Battery Type: Ultra-safe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4 / Lipo4)

Ultra-safe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4 / Lipo4) Maximum Certified Range: 90–100 km per full charge

90–100 km per full charge Top Speed: 55–60 km/h

55–60 km/h Charging Time: 4 to 5 hours

4 to 5 hours Braking Setup: Front Disc Brake and Rear Drum Brake

Front Disc Brake and Rear Drum Brake Body Panels: All-Metal Construction

All-Metal Construction Riding Modes: Eco, Sport, and Turbo

Top Features of the Komaki MG Pro V

1. Lifeproof All-Metal Body Panel Design

Most budget-friendly electric scooters utilise lightweight plastic or fibre body shells prone to cracking. Komaki changes the game by giving the MG Pro V an all-metal body panel design. This structural choice drastically improves structural durability, easily resisting the minor scratches and bumps common in busy parking spots and heavy city traffic.

2. Thermally Stable LiFePO4 Battery Pack

Safety is a core priority for family vehicles. The MG Pro V features a 2.2 kW LiFePO4 (Lipo4) battery, a battery chemistry renowned for its superior thermal stability and resistance to overheating compared to standard lithium-ion alternatives. It provides a reliable real-world range of 90–100 km, which easily covers multiple days of local grocery runs, school drops, and office commutes.

3. Smart Tech & Built-In Diagnostics

Despite its rugged, utilitarian build, this electric scooter comes loaded with convenient smart features:

Vivid Smart Dash: An easy-to-read digital display paired with multiple sensors to provide accurate battery health tracking and real-time range indicators.

An easy-to-read digital display paired with multiple sensors to provide accurate battery health tracking and real-time range indicators. Emergency Repair Switch: A smart backup function that allows the scooter to safely crawl forward even if a minor throttle or electrical glitch occurs.

A smart backup function that allows the scooter to safely crawl forward even if a minor throttle or electrical glitch occurs. Anti-Theft Protection: Keeps the scooter secure via remote locking and localised anti-theft alarms.

Keeps the scooter secure via remote locking and localised anti-theft alarms. Plentiful Storage & Comfort: Boasts a highly spacious footboard and a large under-seat boot space to comfortably store standard helmets or daily shopping bags.

Warranty and Dealership Support

To guarantee long-term peace of mind, Komaki covers the vehicle with a robust 3-year or 30,000 km warranty on the battery, motor, and wireless controller (whichever comes first), alongside a 1-year warranty on the charger unit.

With a rapidly expanding network of over 1,000 authorised dealerships across India, owners can quickly access periodic maintenance, official spare parts, and fast roadside support.

Final Verdict: Who Should Buy It?

The Komaki MG Pro V is an ideal option for practical buyers who want a high-speed electric scooter without crossing the ₹75,000 threshold. By swapping weak fibre plastics for a solid metal body and integrating safe LiFePO4 battery technology, it delivers a secure, cost-effective, and long-lasting alternative to conventional petrol scooters.