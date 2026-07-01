Hyundai Motor India reports 51,335 unit sales in June 2026

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded total sales of 51,335 units in June 2026, comprising 39,635 units in the domestic market and 11,700 units in exports. While the company maintained a healthy sales performance, it said production during the month was affected by a fire incident at one of its supplier's manufacturing facilities.

Domestic sales cross 39,000 units

Hyundai sold 39,635 vehicles in the Indian market during June 2026, while exports stood at 11,700 units. Combined, these helped the automaker register total monthly sales of 51,335 units.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta ₹10.91 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹14,300/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra Marazzo ₹14.06 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹29,315/ month Check Eligibility MG Hector Plus ₹17.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹22,900/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra Scorpio N ₹13.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility Force Motors Gurkha ₹16.75 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹22,000/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra Scorpio ₹13 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹30,509/ month Check Eligibility

Supplier fire led to production loss

The company revealed that a fire at one of its supplier's manufacturing facilities temporarily disrupted production, resulting in a loss of around 13,900 units during the month. To minimise the impact, Hyundai sourced automotive parts from alternate supplier locations and worked towards restoring production at the earliest.

Also Read : Next-gen Hyundai Creta spied with new LED tail lamps

Production back to normal

Hyundai stated that production operations across all its facilities returned to normal from June 22, 2026. The company added that it has implemented all necessary measures to ensure stable manufacturing operations going forward.

Hyundai expects to recover lost volumes in Q2

Commenting on the June sales performance, Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said the company achieved total monthly sales of 51,335 units despite the production setback. He added that Hyundai expects to recover the lost production volume during the second quarter of FY2026-27 as manufacturing operations have now stabilised.

Hyundai working on new-gen Creta

Hyundai is currently working on a new-gen Creta. It will now be based on the new platform that underpins the new-gen Seltos. This means that the wheelbase will be longer. What this does is that it opens up legroom for the rear occupants.

There will be three engine options on offer - a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol and a diesel engine. It is expected that in the future, there will be a hybrid powertrain on offer as well.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: