5 most affordable ADVs under 3 lakh for the thrill-seeking rider in you

At ₹1.75 lakh, the Hero Xpulse comes with several upgrades over its predecessor
Its 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine makes 24.6 bhp and 20.7 Nm of peak torque
The Yezdi Adventure comes with new cosmetic and functional upgrades at ₹2.14 lakh
It has a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit that makes 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm
The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure gets revamped with several upgrades at ₹2.60 lakh
At ₹2.16 lakh, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is the smaller sibling of the V-Strom 800DE
Its 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine makes 25 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque
At ₹2.85 lakh, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is the most accessible in its segment
Its 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit makes 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque