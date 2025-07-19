5 most affordable ADVs under 3 lakh for the thrill-seeking rider in you

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 19, 2025

At 1.75 lakh, the Hero Xpulse comes with several upgrades over its predecessor

Its 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine makes 24.6 bhp and 20.7 Nm of peak torque

The Yezdi Adventure comes with new cosmetic and functional upgrades at 2.14 lakh

It has a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit that makes 29 bhp and 29.8 Nm

The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure gets revamped with several upgrades at 2.60 lakh

At 2.16 lakh, the Suzuki V-Strom SX is the smaller sibling of the V-Strom 800DE

Its 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine makes 25 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque

At 2.85 lakh, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is the most accessible in its segment

Its 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled unit makes 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque
To watch our Himalayan 450 review...
Click Here