JSW and Skoda-Volkswagen sign a strategic partnership as German carmaker aims bigger India play

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW Group to explore the key principles for a strategic partnership in India. With this joint venture, the German auto giant is exploring opportunities to improve competitiveness and profitability in the world's third-largest passenger vehicle market. Spearheaded by Skoda in India, with this deal Volkswagen is aiming to expand its product portfolio in India, deepen local sourcing and strengthen local manufacturing.

JSW and Skoda-Volkswagen have been exploring a joint venture in India, as the German auto giant aims to improve competitiveness and profitability in the world's third-largest car market.

In an email reply to HT Auto's query, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said that the company has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with JSW Group to explore the key principles for a strategic partnership in India. “The planned cooperation aims to strengthen competitiveness through expanded product offerings, deeper localisation, and enhanced manufacturing and R&D capabilities. It is based on a two-party partnership structure with joint control, clearly defined roles, and mechanisms designed to support swift and effective decision-making. Deep localisation and platform synergies are intended to support competitive product offerings, increased scale, and improved profitability in the Indian market," the official response reads.

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This proposed strategic partnership comes at a time when Volkswagen has been struggling to scale its presence in India, a key market in the German automaker's global product strategy to expand beyond Europe. The proposed deal also underscores the challenges global automakers face to remain competitive in India's high-growth market, Reuters reported. On the other hand, this deal will help JSW Group, the steel-to-energy conglomerate that entered India's passenger vehicle market in 2023 through JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture with China's SAIC Motor that sells MG-branded cars, to further strengthen its position in the Indian passenger vehicle market, where the company is quite ambitious.

Under this joint venture, JSW Group and Skoda-Volkswagen India would look at developing, manufacturing and selling passenger vehicles for the Indian market as well as global markets. The proposed portfolio would cover internal combustion engine (ICE), electric vehicles (EV), plug-in hybrids and hybrid vehicles. Under this strategic partnership, the companies will explore ways to increase local sourcing, share vehicle platforms and technology, as well as expand production capacity.

India has become an increasingly important market for Volkswagen, with Skoda leading the group's operations in the country. However, despite being in the market for over two decades, Volkswagen's market share is still about 2%. Joining hands with a local partner would allow Volkswagen to share investment risks in a market where its profit rose 50% as sales doubled in FY26.

Volkswagen AG is under ​pressure from investors to accelerate cost cuts and improve competitiveness as Chinese automakers are expanding their presence in Europe. It also faces tariff pressures and a prolonged slowdown in China, another important market for the company. These key factors, along with the fact that Volkswagen is looking for ways to fund its next phase of growth in the Indian market, are fuelling the strategic partnership between JSW and Skoda-Volkswagen.

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