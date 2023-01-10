Indian Army places order for 1,470 units of Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday informed that it has received an order for 1,470 units of its Scorpio Classic from the Indian Army. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic units will be eventually deployed to 12 units of the Indian Army. The Scorpio Classic was recently updated in terms of its styling elements and is different from the Scorpio-N model that was launched as a new product.

The Indian Army makes use of a number of passenger vehicle models for carrying out a variety of tasks. These include Tata Safari, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, Force Gurkha and Tata Xenon, among others. The addition of Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to further enhance its capabilities in carrying out a variety of tasks.

Mahindra has not mentioned if the Scorpio Classic units for the Indian Army will also be specifically or specially modified. In any case, these details tend to be kept under wraps for security-related reasons. The Scorpio Classic offered to customers at large, however, comes with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that puts out 130 bhp and offers 300 Nm of peak torque. There is no automatic transmission and as such, a six-speed gearbox does the duty here. There is also no 4x4 option on this particular model.

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review

But Mahindra Scorpio Classic does look more fresh now and sports a new grille, updated front bumper, revised LED projector head lights, redesigned alloys and updated tail light layout. It also gets an updated feature list in the cabin and the biggest highlight here is a nine-inch infotainment screen.

The Scorpio, along with the Bolero, are the traditional SUVs from Mahindra that have and continue to rake in big numbers. The Scorpio is also exported to overseas markets like South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal and others. Recently, 175 units of Scorpio Classic were sent for the Sri Lankan police force.

