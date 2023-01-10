HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Indian Army Places Order For 1,470 Units Of Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Indian Army places order for 1,470 units of Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday informed that it has received an order for 1,470 units of its Scorpio Classic from the Indian Army. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic units will be eventually deployed to 12 units of the Indian Army. The Scorpio Classic was recently updated in terms of its styling elements and is different from the Scorpio-N model that was launched as a new product.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 19:41 PM
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is brought out in two variants - Classic S and Classic S11. It is also available in five body colour options.
Mahindra has launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, the Scorpio Classic. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic not only comes with superficial upgrades but mechanical ones as well. The SUV is offered in two variants, S and S11 priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
Mahindra has redesigned the front grille and has put the new logo. It has also created a new bumper for the SUV.  
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic sits on 17-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish. The SUV also features a new 'Scorpio' badge on the side doors
The back of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic sports a tower LED tail lamp design along with the Scorpio Classic rear-side badge and the logo of Mahindra. 
The interior of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic flaunts a new nine-inch infotainment screen that runs on Android. 
The instrument cluster of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic along with dashboard and centre console come with wooden inserts. The cabin of the SUV is finished in a black and beige combination.
The nine-ich infotainment screen of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV also supports screen mirroring. 
Under the hood, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic sports a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel motor paired with the six-speed MT that sports a new cable shift technology. It comes with an RWD setup. The powertrain of the SUV creates a power output of 130 bhp of power and a peak torque of 300 Nm. 
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is brought out in two variants - Classic S and Classic S11. It is also available in five body colour options.
Mahindra has launched the facelift version of the previous generation Scorpio, the Scorpio Classic. The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic not only comes with superficial upgrades but mechanical ones as well. The SUV is offered in two variants, S and S11 priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.
The Indian Army makes use of a number of passenger vehicle models for carrying out a variety of tasks. These include Tata Safari, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, Force Gurkha and Tata Xenon, among others. The addition of Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to further enhance its capabilities in carrying out a variety of tasks.

Mahindra has not mentioned if the Scorpio Classic units for the Indian Army will also be specifically or specially modified. In any case, these details tend to be kept under wraps for security-related reasons. The Scorpio Classic offered to customers at large, however, comes with a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine that puts out 130 bhp and offers 300 Nm of peak torque. There is no automatic transmission and as such, a six-speed gearbox does the duty here. There is also no 4x4 option on this particular model.

But Mahindra Scorpio Classic does look more fresh now and sports a new grille, updated front bumper, revised LED projector head lights, redesigned alloys and updated tail light layout. It also gets an updated feature list in the cabin and the biggest highlight here is a nine-inch infotainment screen.

The Scorpio, along with the Bolero, are the traditional SUVs from Mahindra that have and continue to rake in big numbers. The Scorpio is also exported to overseas markets like South Africa, Bhutan, Nepal and others. Recently, 175 units of Scorpio Classic were sent for the Sri Lankan police force.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 19:40 PM IST
TAGS: Scorpio Classic Scorpio-N Mahindra
