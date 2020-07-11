After months of lull, the auto industry is slowly getting back in action. Most of the carmakers have adopted digital platform and have started to launch new cars. Next week will be one of the busiest in terms of new car launches since the coronavirus pandemic put a brake on production.

Here is a look at some of the confirmed launches and what to expect.

Hyundai Tucson 2020

2020 Hyundai Tucson BS 6

After making its debut at the Auto Expo 2020, the new Tucson facelift is all-set to be launched in India on July 14 through a virtual event. The SUV was originally planned to go on sale in the second quarter this year, but the Covid-19 crisis threw a wrench in its launch plans. The new Tucson will step foot in two variants - GL and GLS. It will feature All-wheel drive (AWD) which will be limited only to the top-spec (GLS) diesel variant.

Honda City

Honda City 2020 takes styling cues from the Accord and Civic which greatly help it with its visual appeal. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Honda Cars India will officially launch its flagship sedan City 2020 on July 15. The fifth-generation sedan was scheduled to be launched earlier this year but Covid-19-related challenges had pushed back the dates. All eyes now would be on how the pricing structure is - not just vis-a-vis rivals like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna, but to also answer queries from City fans about which model to choose.

MG Hector Plus

Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector from MG which also boasts of several upgrades on the outside as well as in the cabin.

MG Hector Plus will be launched in the Indian market on July 13. The company has already started accepting bookings on the 6-seater SUV at a token amount of ₹50,000. It will rub shoulders with the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the Hyundai Creta 7-seater which is currently under development in Korea. It will also try to bite a chunk off the Toyota Innova Crysta's segment share, but that largely depends upon its final pricing.

Audi RS 7 Sportback

Audi India has opened bookings for the new RS 7 Sportback models at ₹ 10 lakh.

Audi India has announced the date for the launch of its new RS 7 Sportback in India. The company has confirmed July 16 as the date of arrival of the five-seater car. Audi had opened bookings for the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback a few days ago. In its second generation, the Audi RS 7 Sportback offers improved performance and efficiency. Deliveries of the performance model will begin from August 2020 and this wide-bodied five-seater can be booked with an initial amount of ₹10 lakh.

BMW iX3

The all-electric BMW iX3 (Photo courtesy: BMW)

BMW is all set to take the covers off the new iX3 electric Sports Activity Vehicle on July 14. The German auto giant will hold the world premier of the much-anticipated electric vehicle through digital platform. The BMW iX3 is based on the BMW X3, the brand’s first model available with both conventional petrol and diesel engines, a plug-in hybrid system or a pure electric powertrain. The BMW iX3 already comes with fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, including a drive unit with the electric engine, power electronics and transmission highly integrated into a central housing.

Nissan Ariya SUV

Nissan Ariya Concept EV. (Photo courtesy Nissan USA)

After much delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nissan Motors has been able to confirm the date to finally launch its much anticipated electric SUV Ariya. The Japanese carmaker took to social media to announce the date, July 15, for the digital world premier of the SUV. Earlier, the company had conformed that Nissan Ariya will be on sale before the end of the year. The Ariya electric SUV will start reaching customers in 2021.

Ford Bronco SUV

2021 Ford Bronco SUV's front face rendered through teasers released by the company.

Ford Motor Company will reveal the all-new Ford Bronco 4x4 family on Monday, July 13 across Disney’s Media Networks – marking the first-ever, prime-time product reveal roadblock across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties, including ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and Hulu. The launch of the new generation of Ford Bronco SUV was postponed by the carmaker recently. The SUV was earlier scheduled to be globally unveiled on July 9, which also happens to be the birthday of former US footballer OJ Simpson. Ford had initially planned to reveal its all-new Bronco 4x4 SUV lineup in June at the revamped, outdoor-inspired North American International Auto Show in Detroit. After the coronavirus pandemic prompted auto show organisers to cancel the show for 2020, the Ford team changed its strategy, aiming to pull in an even broader audience for its hotly anticipated Bronco debut.