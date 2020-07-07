Audi India has announced the date for the launch of its new RS 7 Sportback in India. The company has confirmed July 16 as the date of arrival of the five-seater car.

Audi had opened bookings for the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback a few days ago. In its second generation, the Audi RS 7 Sportback offers improved performance and efficiency. Deliveries of the performance model will begin from August 2020 and this wide-bodied five-seater can be booked with an initial amount of ₹10 lakh.

Audi India had earlier announced that it will launch the 2020 RS 7 Sportback in the country. Last week, the company took to social media and its official page to announce the arrival of the model in India. The post described the RS 7 Sportback model as “Made for the racetrack. Launching on-road."

Audi had confirmed the launch of its RS models in India earlier. Speaking to HT Auto in June, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, had said, "We'll have more products not just in space of volume but also in the space of sports vehicles. So, you'll see a lot of RS models coming in and also volumes."

The Audi RS 7 Sportback will be imported via the CBU route. The wide body stance and sporty design gives the Audi RS 7 Sportback its unique identity. The Audi RS 7 Sportback sits low to the ground. The flared wheel arches emphasise the relentlessly sporty nature of the high-performance model from Audi Sport.

Under the hood of the Audi RS 7 Sportback is a V8 4.0 litre twin-turbo petrol engine that delivers 600hp of power and 800Nm of torque. That’s an improvement from the previous generation RS7 which could produce 560hp and 700Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed torque converter gearbox. The top speed of the super sedan is electrically limited to 250 kmph, which can be extended to a maximum of 305 kmph. Audi claims the 2020 RS7 can hit zero to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.