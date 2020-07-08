Home > Auto > Cars > MG Motor India all-set to drive in Hector Plus on July 13

MG Hector Plus will be launched in the Indian market on July 13. The company has already started accepting bookings on the 6-seater SUV at a token amount of 50,000.

The new Hector Plus will be a segment disrupter and will rub shoulders with the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the Hyundai Creta 7-seater which is currently under development in Korea. It will also try to bite a chunk off the Toyota Innova Crysta's segment share, but that largely depends upon its final pricing.

The 6-seat SUV was also teased in an official video very recently which reveals its cabin details including a classier looking brown leather upholstery. The Hector Plus will also benefit from a revised dashboard with matching tan panels air vents for the last-row passengers, a 10.4-inch touchscreen unit and much more. It is going to be a connected car and will receive Over the Air (OTA) updates.

The Hector Plus will sport a larger cabin featuring captain seats in the second-row with slide and recline features. It will also get an eight-colour ambient light system which ups the ante in terms of cabin luxury. There will be a seven-inch coloured MID display for the driver to manage controls for navigation, music, phone calling and provide Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) information.

As far as mechanicals go, it will use the same 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre mild-hybrid gasoline powertrains as seen on the regular Hector SUV. The engine will be available with a standard six-speed MT gearbox and dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) which will be optional on the petrol model.

It will be introduced in six colour options - White, Silver, Black, Burgundy Red, Glaze Red and Blue.

