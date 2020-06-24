Hyundai is developing a 7-seat Creta SUV which was spotted a few months back durign road-testing. Though the SUV is still months away from its international debut, recently Hyundai Motor Company has trademarked the name ‘Alcazar’ with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in India.

The trademark stands under the 'Class 12' classification which mentions it being an automobile of the 'SUV category'. This hints that the upcoming 7-seat Hyundai Creta could be named 'Alcazar' in India. What remains to be seen is if the company would use the same name in the international market or not.

As per the past sightings of the 7-seat Creta, the SUV is going to come with certain exterior changes which will set it apart from the regular Creta styling. It will feature a revised design for the front main grille, new scuff plate, revamped front lights, bumpers, a more upright tailgate and new tail lamps. As seen on the spy images, it will be fairly larger in size featuring a longer length with stretched out overhangs.

Under the hood, it will most likely come with the same engine options as the regular 5-seat Creta. Anything from the 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4L turbocharged petrol, and 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine could be seen inside the longer Creta. As far as transmission options are concerned, expect it feature a 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, CVT and 6-speed AT unit. In India, AWD will not be included for cost-related reasons.

It will lock horns with the competitors such as MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas. It will certainly be a more premium product against the current Creta and will thus also carry a higher price tag.