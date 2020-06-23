South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor has suspended the production of its new premium SUV Genesis GV80, as well as the Hyundai Palisade. Lack of components due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to the suspension of production of these two vehicles. This is also likely to delay deliveries of these SUVs in future.

For both models, there are not enough wiring cables that were shipped from China. There is a shortage of some more components, which has made it difficult for the carmaker to continue manufacturing the two SUVs from the brand.

The Korean automaker recently confirmed that it has received more than 10,000 orders for the GV80, but demand is likely to exceed supply. While Genesis is adamant that deliveries to US customers will still happen this year, these ongoing problems may in fact lead to further delays.

The Genesis GV80, the first ever luxury SUV in the history of the Korean automaker, was officially debuted in March. The much-anticipated, three-row GV80 will become the fourth model in the Genesis lineup, joining the G70, G80 and G90 sedans.

The suspension of the Genesis GV80 and Hyundai Palisade occurred while three Hyundai assembly plants were shut down after a parts supplier employee died from what was thought to be infected with coronavirus disease. Last week, Kia also halted production at two of its domestic plants after two workers contracted the disease.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced many companies to stop working. While car production has resumed at factories around the world since the closure due to the pandemic, it will obviously be quite a while before the car factories return to normal operation.