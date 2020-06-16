2020 Hyundai Creta clocks 30,000 bookings since launch in March

2020 Hyundai Creta has received over 30,000 bookings since it was first launched in India in March. While subsequent weeks saw the country going into lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 and it had a severe impact on overall car sales, the new Creta has managed to keep the interest quotient intact, especially on Hyundai's online sales platform 'Click to Buy'.

Hyundai, in a press statement on Tuesday, informed that Creta 2020 has been the most enquired and most searched product among all its cars on its online sales platform. The SUV has clocked more than 30,000 bookings so far with 55% of these for the diesel variant - an extremely interesting factor at a time when the clear trend in the automotive industry is lined in favour of petrol models.

Colour options in the new Creta.

First launched in 2015, Creta has been an extremely strong performer for Hyundai in India. It received a face lift in subsequent years before a major upgrade earlier this year. The 2020 Creta gets a re-designed front fascia, reworked tail lights and a mile-long list of features which helps it take on newer rivals like Kia Seltos. It, in fact, has over 50 connectivity features. (More details here)

There are three engine options on offer on the new Creta - a 1.5-litre Petrol, a 1.4-litre Petrol Turbo GDi and the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel which is generating the maximum interest.

According to Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, 2020 Creta has managed to fare well despite the challenges of current times due to a number of factors. "Unlocking this achievement of 30 000 bookings despite such challenging conditions stands testament to the new Creta's popularity and exclusive appeal," he said. "We are confident that the new Creta will continue to drive customer delight and lead the way back towards normalcy in automobile sales, with its immense success."