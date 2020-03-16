2020 Hyundai Creta launched at 9.99 lakh, takes aim at Kia Seltos, MG Hector

NEW DELHI : Hyundai on Monday officially launched the second-generation 2020 Creta SUV in India at a starting price of ₹9.99 (ex showroom). First showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in February, the 2020 Creta boasts of several design upgrades on the outside, new engine options which are BS 6 compatible and a host of feature additions inside a cabin which is now more premium.

Offered in three engine options, the price of the 2020 Creta start at 9.99 lakh for the 1.5-litre Petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel variants. The 1.4-litre Petrol Turbo GDi will come at a starting price of Rs. 16.16 lakh and the top-end variant will cost Rs. 17.20 lakh.

Here is a look at the price breakup of all the variants.

Price breakup of the 2020 Hyundai Creta





Hyundai has already received 14,000 bookings in the first two weeks since bookings were opened for 20202 Creta - half of these are for BS 6 diesel engine option. This could largely be due to the fact that the car brings a whole lot to the table - not just when compared to the outgoing model but even when pitted against Seltos from Kia - which starts at ₹9.89 lakh (ex showroom) and Hector from MG Motor - which starts at ₹12.73 lakh (ex showroom).

A cascading grille and sleeker LED head lights highlight the changes at the front. The rear profile gets sharper LED tail lights and the overall stand of the vehicle is now visibly larger.

On the inside, Hyundai promises a more premium feel and finish. The new Creta will come with Advanced Blue Link with over 50 connectivity features. Owners will also be able to use Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Tyre Pressure Warning, Fuel Level etc.), Auto Healthy Air Purifier (In-car air quality information), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and receive notifications through a Smart Watch, via Blue Link’s connected car services. There is a 26.03 cm HD infotainment screen as well as a 17.78 cm Supervision Cluster with Digital Display and ambient lighting.

The new Creta comes with Bose eight-speaker sound system.

The car now gets a two-tone black and greige (grey plus beige) colour scheme with the top variant getting premium leather upholstery. It also gets Bose speakers, air purifier, two-step rear seat reclining option, rear window sunshade and - for the first time - gets drive modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport. There is traction control on offer as well for driving in snow, sand and mud.

Creta gets traction control for the first time ever.

Hyundai also claims that the body structure of the new Creta has been improved and that it will be able to better protect occupants in the unfortunate case of an accident.

Under the hood, the new Creta will come with three engine options -1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

Engine Capacity (CC) Max Power (PS/RPM) Max Torque (KGM/RPM) Transmission 1.5 l MPi Petrol (BS6) 1497 115/6300 14.7/4500 6MT/Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (BS6) 1493 115/4000 25.5/1500-2750 6MT/6AT 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (BS6) 1353 140/6000 24.7/1500-3200 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission)

Colour options in the new Creta.

There are 10 colour options to choose from - (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry. There are also two dual-tone options - Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.