New Creta will offer voice command recognition, support 50 connectivity features

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to launch the second-generation Creta in the country on March 17. Bookings are already open for an amount of ₹25,000 and the SUV will feature several styling upgrades, new engines as well as a much more premium cabin with a plethora of features that include Advanced Blue Link. The company says that the 2020 Creta will offer more than 50 connectivity features.

Unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 in February, the new Creta's updated feature list will be highlighted by Advanced Blue Link and Smart Watch integrated Blue Link application. The driver and/or passengers can control essential aspects of the vehicle with a simple 'Hello Blue Link' voice command. This is applicable for controlling the sunroof, seat ventilation system, climate control - temperature control, fan speed, wind direction etc. It can also help with other forms of assistance like dialing contacts by numbers, track cricket scores etc.

Owners will also be able to use Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Tyre Pressure Warning, Fuel Level etc.), Auto Healthy Air Purifier (In-car air quality information), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and receive notifications through a Smart Watch, via Blue Link’s connected car services.

Known for equipping their cars with several advanced features, Hyundai is leaving nothing to chance to ensure that 2020 Creta is able to stand out against its newer rivals like Seltos from Kia and MG's Hector which are fairly feature packed vehicles as well. "With the all-new Creta, Hyundai aims to offer customers the ultimate technology experience," said Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service. "Hyundai aims to give customers a quality time on the go, enhancing the driving experience and providing a Happy Life to its customers."

The Creta, first launched in India in 2015, may have lost some ground due to its features being dated compared to these newer rivals but the second-generation promises to take the fight to the competition.

In terms of design, the new Creta boasts of a cascading grille and sleeker LED head lights at the front. It stands wider and also gets sharp LED tail lights over at the rear. On the inside, 2020 Creta gets a two-tone black and greige (grey plus beige) colour scheme with the top variant getting premium leather upholstery. It also gets a two-step rear seat reclining option, rear window sunshade and - for the first time - gets drive modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport. There is traction control on offer as well for driving in snow, sand and mud.

Under the hood, there are three engine options -1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.