2020 Creta bookings now open, Hyundai officially reveals interiors

Hyundai on Monday opened bookings for 2020 Creta which will be officially launched in the country on March 17. The Korean car maker also revealed the interiors of the SUV along with the feature list inside the vehicle.

Prospective customers can now book the 2020 Creta by paying ₹25,000 at any of the company's dealerships across the country. Bookings can also be made on Hyundai's India website.

First launched in India back in 2015, the second-generation Creta was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 earlier in February. The SUV now gets a new design updates with a cascading grille and sleeker LED head lights at the front. It stands wider and also gets sharp LED tail lights over at the rear.

On the inside, 2020 Creta gets a two-tone black and greige (grey plus beige) colour scheme with the top variant getting premium leather upholstery. It also gets a two-step rear seat reclining option, rear window sunshade and - for the first time - gets drive modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport. There is traction control on offer as well for driving in snow, sand and mud.

The interiors of the new Creta from Hyundai.

Unlike the ix25 in China, the India-bound Creta does not get the portrait infotainment system and instead features a 26.03 cm unit just under the air vents. The top-end variant also gets an eight-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, Auto Link Technology and an air purification system.

Under the hood, there are three engine options -1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

ENGINE CAPACITY (CC) MAX POWER (PS/RPM) MAX TORQUE (KGM/RPM) TRANSMISSION 1.5 MPi Petrol 1497 115/6300 14.7/4500 6MT/IVT 1.5 U2 Diesel 1493 115/4000 25.5/1500-2750 6MT/6AT 1.4 Kappa T-GDi Petrol 1353 140/6000 24.7/1500-3200 7DCT

There are 10 colour options to choose from - (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry. There are also two dual-tone options - Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.

Hyundai has bet big on the new Creta to replicate the success of the outgoing model. "It is time for the Creta to set new standards once again. We are confident that the all-new Creta SUV will captivate consumer interest and cater to the Ultimate Aspirations of the new age customer," said Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India.