2020 Creta bookings now open, Hyundai officially reveals interiors

First launched in India back in 2015, the second-generation Creta was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 earlier in February. The SUV now gets a new design updates with a cascading grille and sleeker LED head lights at the front. It stands wider and also gets sharp LED tail lights over at the rear.
On the inside, 2020 Creta gets a two-tone black and greige (grey plus beige) colour scheme with the top variant getting premium leather upholstery. It also gets a two-step rear seat reclining option, rear window sunshade and - for the first time - gets drive modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport. There is traction control on offer as well for driving in snow, sand and mud.
Unlike the ix25 in China, the India-bound Creta does not get the portrait infotainment system and instead features a 26.03 cm unit just under the air vents. The top-end variant also gets an eight-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, electric sunroof, Auto Link Technology and an air purification system.
Under the hood, there are three engine options -1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.
ENGINE
CAPACITY (CC)
MAX POWER (PS/RPM)
MAX TORQUE (KGM/RPM)
TRANSMISSION
1.5 MPi Petrol
1497
115/6300
14.7/4500
6MT/IVT
1.5 U2 Diesel
1493
115/4000
25.5/1500-2750
6MT/6AT
1.4 Kappa T-GDi Petrol
1353
140/6000
24.7/1500-3200
7DCT
There are 10 colour options to choose from - (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry. There are also two dual-tone options - Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.
Hyundai has bet big on the new Creta to replicate the success of the outgoing model. "It is time for the Creta to set new standards once again. We are confident that the all-new Creta SUV will captivate consumer interest and cater to the Ultimate Aspirations of the new age customer," said Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India.