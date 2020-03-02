Bose speakers, air purifier and more: Features of 2020 Creta revealed

Hyundai is all set to officially launch 2020 Creta in India on March 17 and recently revealed the long list of features that the second generation of the SUV will boast of. Betting big on the new Creta to replicate the success of the outgoing model and to better take on direct rivals in its segment, the car has been packed to the brim with features galore.

The new Creta gets three engine options to choose from - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

2020 Creta now looks even sharper courtesy several design updates on the outside but its cabin is where the real upgrades are at. It gets a two-tone black and greige (grey plus beige) colour scheme with the top variant getting premium leather upholstery. It also gets a two-step rear seat reclining option, rear window sunshade and - for the first time - gets drive modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport. There is traction control on offer as well for driving in snow, sand and mud.

Hyundai has also added several comfort and convenience features to the 2020 Creta to help it take on its newer rivals like Seltos from Kia and Hector from MG Motor.

Exteriors Technology Performance Connectivity Experience Comfort Trio Beam LED Headlamps Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof New BS6 Engines – 1.4 l Turbo / 1.5 l PL / 1.5 l DSL Advanced Blue Link with Voice Commands 26.03 cm HD Infotainment with Blue Link Rear Window Sunshade Crescent Glow LED DRL Auto Healthy Air Purifier 7DCT & IVT in Petrol Engine Blue Link Integrated Smartwatch App Soothing Blue Ambient Lighting Rear Seat Headrest Cushion Muscular Wheel Arches 17.78 cm Supervision Cluster with Digital Display Drive Mode Select – Eco, Comfort & Sport Bose Premium Sounds System (8 Speakers) 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining Lightening Arch C-Pillar MT Remote Engine Start Traction Control Modes – Snow, Sand & Mud Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold Front & Rear USB Charger Twin Tip Exhuast Paddle Shifters Rear Disc Brakes TPMS LED Reading Lamps Aerodynamic Rear Spoiler Driver Rear View Monitor Cooled Glove Box Welcome Function with Puddle Lamps & Auto Unfold ORVM

There are 10 colour options to choose from - (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry. There are also two dual-tone options - Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.

Bookings for the new Creta are now open for an amount of ₹25,000.



