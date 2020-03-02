The interiors of the new Creta from Hyundai.
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: Features of 2020 Creta revealed

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2020, 04:15 PM IST Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • Hyundai will launch 2020 Creta in India on March 17.
  • The new Creta will take on rivals like Seltos and Hector with renewed energy courtesy a fresh design and a plush cabin.

Hyundai is all set to officially launch 2020 Creta in India on March 17 and recently revealed the long list of features that the second generation of the SUV will boast of. Betting big on the new Creta to replicate the success of the outgoing model and to better take on direct rivals in its segment, the car has been packed to the brim with features galore.

The new Creta gets three engine options to choose from - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

2020 Creta now looks even sharper courtesy several design updates on the outside but its cabin is where the real upgrades are at. It gets a two-tone black and greige (grey plus beige) colour scheme with the top variant getting premium leather upholstery. It also gets a two-step rear seat reclining option, rear window sunshade and - for the first time - gets drive modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport. There is traction control on offer as well for driving in snow, sand and mud.

Hyundai has also added several comfort and convenience features to the 2020 Creta to help it take on its newer rivals like Seltos from Kia and Hector from MG Motor.

ExteriorsTechnologyPerformanceConnectivityExperienceComfort

Trio Beam LED

Headlamps

Voice Enabled

Smart

Panoramic

Sunroof

New BS6

Engines – 1.4 l

Turbo / 1.5 l PL /

1.5 l DSL

Advanced Blue

Link with Voice

Commands

26.03 cm HD

Infotainment

with Blue Link

Rear Window

Sunshade

Crescent Glow

LED DRL

Auto Healthy

Air Purifier

7DCT & IVT in

Petrol Engine

Blue Link

Integrated

Smartwatch App

Soothing Blue

Ambient

Lighting

Rear Seat

Headrest

Cushion

Muscular

Wheel Arches

17.78 cm

Supervision

Cluster with

Digital Display

Drive Mode

Select – Eco,

Comfort & Sport

 

Bose Premium

Sounds

System (8

Speakers)

2 Step Rear Seat

Reclining

Lightening

Arch C-Pillar

MT Remote

Engine Start

Traction Control

Modes – Snow,

Sand & Mud

 

Electric

Parking Brake

with Auto

Hold

Front & Rear

USB Charger

Twin Tip ExhuastPaddle ShiftersRear Disc Brakes TPMS

LED Reading

Lamps

Aerodynamic

Rear Spoiler

   

Driver Rear

View Monitor

Cooled Glove

Box

Welcome

Function with

Puddle Lamps

& Auto Unfold

ORVM

     

There are 10 colour options to choose from - (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry. There are also two dual-tone options - Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.

Bookings for the new Creta are now open for an amount of 25,000.


