Top 5 features that 2020 Hyundai Creta has but Kia Seltos does not

The official launch of the 2020 Hyundai Creta is just days away as it makes its Indian debut on March 17th. While it locks horns with several SUVs in its segment, Kia Seltos comes as its closest competitor. For the uninitiated, Seltos was launched in India back in August 2019. It came out as segment disruptor which made waves with its unique exterior styling and long list of features.

We compare the upcoming Creta with the Kia Seltos and highlight some of its top features which are seen missing inside the latter.

Voice controlled smart panaromic sunroof: One of the biggest advantages of the next-gen Creta is that it offers smart panaromic sunroof with voice controlled functionality. While the Kia Seltos does comes with an optional sunroof, but this feature is only limited to its international-spec model. Some other key rivals in the same segment such as the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Harrier and MG Hector, already come with this feature. However, Hyundai has gone a step further and has added voice control functionality to the 2020 Creta's panaromic sunroof. (Read more here)

Electric parking brake with auto hold: Electric parking brake has become fairly common these days. While the Kia Seltos does come with an electric parking brake, but on the Creta it also boast auto hold function. For the uninitiated, this feature adds to more convenience and safety since it automatically applies brakes when the vehicle comes to halt, thus preventing it from rolling when on inclination.

One-Touch Cruise Control: This is yet another segment leading feature on the second-gen Hyundai Creta. Its Cruise Control function is offered with one-touch which, as the name suggests, gets activated as soon as Cruise button is touched.

Paddle-shifters: Like the Seltos, even the next-gen Creta will be available with automatic transmission, but the latter will feature paddle-shifters. This function has been added to make the Creta sportier in terms of overall driving experience.

Remote engine start (Manual Transmission): As the name suggests, the remote engine start feature allows a user to turn the vehicle's ignition on remotely. Both the SUVs in discussion come with connected apps features and remote engine start is a part of the same. While Seltos offers this feature only on its automatic variants, the Creta also offers it additionally on its manual variants.