2020 Hyundai Creta receives 10,000 bookings in 10 days, launch on March 17

The second-generation Creta from Hyundai has flown off the blocks even before being officially launched with the company claiming it has received 10,000 bookings for the compact SUV since the process was started on March 2. The car will be launched in Delhi on March 17.

First launched in India back in 2015, Creta has been a runaway success for Hyundai and a car that has played an important role in shaping the path of compact SUVs in the country. While it received a face lift subsequently, the upcoming model promises to usher in a host of design changes, engine upgrades and feature additions.

In recent times, Creta had begun appearing rather jaded, especially against newer rivals like Seltos from Kia and MG's Hector. The 2020 edition of Creta was showcased at Auto Expo in February and was unveiled by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Bookings for the car were opened on March 2 for a token amount of ₹25,000 and the company says that the response has been quite overwhelming. "We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response received from our Valued Customers that have chosen the new Creta," said Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India. "

There are enough reasons to justify the interest in people for the Creta. A reliable as well as capable machine from the Korean car maker, the 2020 edition features several styling changes. This includes a cascading grille and sleeker LED head lights at the front, sharper LED tail lights over at the rear and a slightly wider proportion.

On the inside, Hyundai promises a more premium feel and finish. The new Creta will come with Advanced Blue Link with over 50 connectivity features. Owners will also be able to use Engine Start/Stop, Door Lock/ Unlock, Vehicle Status Information (Engine, HVAC, Door, Tyre Pressure Warning, Fuel Level etc.), Auto Healthy Air Purifier (In-car air quality information), Vehicle Alerts (Geo-Fence, Speed, Time Fence, Valet, Vehicle Status and Stolen Vehicle) and receive notifications through a Smart Watch, via Blue Link’s connected car services. There is a 26.03 cm HD infotainment screen as well as a 17.78 cm Supervision Cluster with Digital Display and ambient lighting.

The car now gets a two-tone black and greige (grey plus beige) colour scheme with the top variant getting premium leather upholstery. It also gets Bose speakers, air purifier, two-step rear seat reclining option, rear window sunshade and - for the first time - gets drive modes like Eco, Comfort and Sport. There is traction control on offer as well for driving in snow, sand and mud. (Read more here)

Hyundai also claims that the body structure of the new Creta has been improved and that it will be able to better protect occupants in the unfortunate case of an accident. (Read more here)

Under the hood, the new Creta will come with three engine options -1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

Engine Capacity (CC) Max power (PS/RPM) Max Torque (KGM/RPM) Transmission 1.5 l MPi Petrol (BS6) 1497 115 / 6300 14.7/4500 6MT/Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel (BS6) 1493 115 / 4000 25.5/1500-2750 6MT/6AT 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (BS6) 1353 140 / 6000 24.7/1500-3200 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission)

There are 10 colour options to choose from - (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry. There are also two dual-tone options - Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black.