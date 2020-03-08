Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is 'as solid as rock'. Here's why

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is all set to be launched in the Indian market on March 17. Just days ahead of its official debut, the South Korean automaker has shared some very interesting facts which go in the making of the upcoming SUV.

The company claims that the so-called 'Superstructure' of the next-gen Hyundai Creta uses 74.3 % advanced high-strength steel. While it may sound tad technical, in simple words, it is strong enough to handle close to 27,000 lbs which converts to whopping 12 tons. To put things in perspective, an African Elephant weighs anywhere between 2.5 to 7 tons and the SUV's superstructure, at least on paper, can withstand the weight two average African elephants. While the previous-generation Creta scored 4-Star NCAP safety rating, it remains to be seen if the new-gen model is any better.

The company has already started manufacturing of the 2020 Creta at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu. For the record, the first-gen model is also produced at the same plant but will be taken off the shelves. Hyundai has also deployed 3D scanning technology for the next-gen SUV for a more precise production procedure.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ganesh Mani S, Director – Production, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Our DNA is ingrained with Commitment towards quality, stylish design, speed and accuracy. All new Creta is the end product of this DNA that delivers the Ultimate Science of Human Engineering. With our highly skilled and experienced workforce, impeccable engineering capabilities and a 23-year rich heritage of ‘Make in India’, all-new Creta is the Ultimate Creation that stands a cut above."

In terms of mechanicals, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will make use of three engine options including 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel, 1.5-litre MPi petrol and 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol. All these engines will be BS 6 compliant since the beginning.

As far as pricing goes, the it may slotted anywhere between ₹10 lakh to ₹17 lakh, depending upon the variant selected.








