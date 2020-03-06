International Women's Day 2020: How car makers are making it special for ladies

With women taking the centre stage in every sphere of life today, the day to celebrate their struggles and achievements is around the corner. Celebrated every year on March 8th, International Women's Day marks the importance of gender equality and women's rights. The theme for this year is - I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights, which is in alignment with the UN's visionary multi-generational campaign to accelerate gender equality.

In an effort to salute the spirit of their female customers, car makers in India are going the extra mile to celebrate the occasion.

Hyundai Motor has organised a 'Women Power Camp' from March 6th to 8th, across 750 service workshops in the country. During the camp, the female participants will be educated about the vehicle service process right from the service booking to delivery. In an interactive program called 'Know Your Hyundai', they will be given tips to maintain their vehicles. The company will also provide one-year free road side assistance to all the participating women customers (with vehicle age up to six years).

File photo used for representational purpose

Making service more interactive, Hyundai has taken the process to Whatsapp chat where women customers can make bookings, service reminders, get in-service update, invoice and give feedback. "We have undertaken the 'Power Women Camp' to enhance the automotive knowledge of our Valued Women Customers. This initiative is aimed at providing an empowering learning experience while also illustrating various benefits through interactive workshops and offers," said S. Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India, in a press statement.

Along the same lines, Maruti Suzuki India has rolled out a nationwide service camp from 8th March which will go on till 30th March, for its women customers. The company will provide them with special offers on service labour charges, parts and accessories. Women customers will also be given complimentary dry/top wash for their vehicles.

Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India said, “We see this as an opportunity to thank our female customers by providing them a range of attractive service offers and discounts. Last year, close to 2.4 Lakh customers participated and benefitted from the service campaign organized to celebrate the occasion."