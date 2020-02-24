Hyundai Creta 2020: 5 reasons to buy. 5 more reasons to wait a while

Back in July of 2015 when Hyundai India drove in Creta, it became an instant bestseller courtesy its SUV proportions, stylish looks, a comfortable and feature-rich cabin, and a capable drive. Creta was offered with petrol and diesel engine options and even had an automatic transmission option to choose from. Fans raved about it being a complete package that could well be the reason it managed to take top honours in a segment that hardly had any other player. Over the years, however, newer players set to replicate the success Hyundai has had and managed to create their own respective spaces. Now, however, Hyundai is determined to reclaim lost ground and will officially launch Creta 2020 on March 17. Is the car worth the money or is waiting the best way forward?

Here are five reasons to consider buying the new Creta:

5) Unique customized warranty scheme - In its recent product launches, Hyundai has been offering an optional warranty scheme wherein customers can choose from 3 years/100,000 km or 4 years/50,000 km or 5 years/40,000 km. The company calls it 'Wonder Warranty' and it helps customers choose as per his or her plans. The company is almost certainly expected to extend this to the new Creta as well.

4) Reliability of Hyundai - The South Korean car maker is a trusted brand in India with a vast service network. Its products also tend to command a decent re-selling price which makes investing in a Hyundai a practical bet.

3) Turbo-charged petrol engine - Apart from the BS 6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, Hyundai will also offer a 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol option in the new Creta. This promises to give the car even more power and thrust.

2) More premium cabin - Hyundai has extensively worked on upgrading an already comfortable cabin inside the Creta. The new car will feature a bigger infotainment unit, a reworked dashboard which will have a cleaner profile, flat-bottomed steering wheel, ventilated seats etc.

Hyundai revealed sketches of how the interior of the new 2020 Hyundai Creta will look like.

1) New looks - The biggest draw of the new Creta could be how the car stands. Already quite the head-turner, the new Creta takes design up several notches courtesy Hyundai's trademark cascading grille, sleek LED head light units and reworked LED tail lights. It also appears to be slightly bigger than the outgoing model.

And here are five reasons to bide your time:

5) Evolution of EVs - With electric vehicles making their presence felt, cars running on conventional fuels may become rather outdated in the years to come. Even in India, the move is gaining pace and several OEMs have either launched or plan to launch products across a wide price spectrum.

4) Options in sub-compact SUV segment - For those looking to upgrade from a sedan or a hatch to an SUV, a sub-compact SUV may be more of a practical choice.

3) Presence of relatively new direct rivals - The Seltos from Kia and Hector from MG Motor have managed to find many takers. And the two cars were launched only a year back. If Creta 2020 reclaims some of its lost ground, the newer players could be forced to come out with discounts. It is not certain but certainly a possibility.

2) Upcoming rivals with possibly even more capabilities - The likes of VW, Toyota, Skoda MG and several others are eyeing the compact SUV segment in earnest. This means that more product launches could well be expected in the months to come.

1) A premium price tag - The new Creta's pricing is surely going to sit above the outgoing model. Waiting for the initial buzz to subside could result in a better deal.