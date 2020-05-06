2020 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy & Palisade VIP launched

Hyundai has launched new 'Calligraphy and VIP' trims of Palisade SUV in the South Korean market. Both have arrived as a part of Palisade's MY20 update.

While the Palisade Calligraphy's price starts from KRW 47,100,000 ( ₹29.16 lakh) and extends to KRW 50,950,000 ( ₹31.54 lakh), the Palisade VIP sits in the range of KRW 52,800,000 ( ₹32.68 lakh) to KRW 56,650,000 ( ₹35.07 lakh).

The new Palisade Calligraphy features a slew of design modifications which make it look more up class. It now gets a radiator grille featuring triangular inserts, an updated full-width chrome skid plate, and a remastered lower air intake grille. Its rear skid plate comes in ribbed pattern. All of these design details are exclusive and aimed at giving the 'Calligraphy' a more luxury oriented and classier looks. For the very same reason, it doesn't feature black body cladding as seen on the the lower-end Exclusive and Prestige variants.

The customers can opt for Rain Forest exterior paint scheme on the Calligraphy, while for the interiors there are three exclusive colours - Black, Khaki and Beige. Some other key interior highlights include Quilted Nappa leather upholstery, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, head-up display and more. It is only available as a 7-seater.

In terms of mechanicals, it runs on two engine options - a 202 PS 2.2-litre eVGT diesel and a 295 PS 3.8-litre GDi petrol. It is available with a standard 8-speed automatic gearbox which transmits power to all wheels.

Hyundai Palisade VIP rear seats pictured.

Coming over to the Palisade VIP, it is the top-spec and most luxurious Palisade available in the line-up. Basically, it's a Calligraphy with an optional package. Some of its key highlights include bits like an exclusive second-row centre console armrest featuring air purifier and a cold/warm cup holder, a second-row two-monitor entertainment system, a wireless charger and a wing-type headrest with built-in speaker. Mechanically, it remains unchanged.