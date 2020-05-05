Hyundai i20 is all-set to enter a new generation later year. While the hatchback has already been officially revealed, some new spy images have surfaced the internet which throw light on its exteriors. The car is seen in the new bright white paint scheme for the very first time and these images highlight the car's cuts and creases in deeper details.

(Also Read: Digitization, automation the way forward in post-Covid-19 era: Hyundai)

With the new generation, the i20 will become a much sharper and aggressive hatchback sporting looks which take inspiration from the Hyundai's latest design theme. It will feature much intimidating styling elements such as broader front grille, sharper front lights, DRLs, Z-shaped tail lights, triangular housing for fog lamps, new 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, faux rear diffuser, sportier bumpers and silhouette.

As revealed in the past, the interiors of the all-new i20 will be comparatively much more up-market and classier. The international-spec model features the biggest-in-segment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This screen will come seamlessly merged with the instrument console which is also a 10.25-inch unit. For a clear view, the i20's infotainment system has been mounted on to the top of the dashboard, towards to the driver. Its infotainment system will feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a host of connected car solutions, including Hyundai Live services, Blue Link app services, voice recognition and more services.

2020 Hyundai i20 front fascia. Image source: Club Palisade Korea

For the Euro-spec i20, wireless charging pad will be a new addition and an optional Bose audio system with eight speakers will be also be part of the list.

As far as Indian-spec model is concerned, it is expected to be featured in three engine configurations: a 1.2-litre MPi unit, a 1.0-litre T-GDi unit and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit.

(Also Read: Hyundai Motor to restart production on May 6 after lockdown restrictions ease)

The new-gen Hyundai i20 will give an even tougher competition to the likes of Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Renault Clio.