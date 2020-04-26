New upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 's interior & safety features explained in videos

The Hyundai i20 is about to step in a new generation soon. The car has been officially revealed in a number of studio images and videos posted by the company in the past. Now, new official videos throw a deeper insight on its interiors and safety features.

The all-new Hyundai i20 will be a significantly more feature-packed car in comparison to the last generation model.

As explained in the video above, the hatchback gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is claimed to be the largest in segment. The infotainment screen comes seamlessly merged with the instrument console which also measures 10.25-inch in size.

The 2020 Hyundai i20's infotainment system comes mounted over the top of the dashboard, closer to the driver, for a clear view. It is enabled with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and features satellite navigation and a slew of connected car solutions, including Hyundai Live services, Blue Link app services as well as cloud-based natural language voice recognition.

The car will also get wireless charging pad situated in the centre console. In Europe, this will be a new feature addition to the i20.

It will be offered with a Bose audio system featuring eight speakers, but it will be an optional feature.

In terms of safety, the updated Hyundai i20 will employ Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA). This feature enables detection of cars, pedestrians and cyclists etc. It sends alert in case of a potential collision and automatically applies brakes if there's no manual reaction to the alert. The car will also feature Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LDVA) which alerts the driver when the vehicle stopped in front of the car starts rolling.





Some its other key safety features include Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-spot Collision-avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-traffic Collision Assist (RCCA), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R), Parking Assist (PA) and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA).

Note: Not all of the above features may be included in the India-spec model.