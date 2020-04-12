Next-gen 2020 Hyundai i20: Design and Interiors explained

Hyundai has updated a number of vehicles for the year 2020. From the new-gen Elantra to Creta, a majority of the Hyundai cars are getting makeovers.

Soon the next-generation i20 will also join the list. The car has already been revealed digitally in the international market.

The all-new Hyundai i20 boasts a sportier design, as for the available pictures, it has also grown slightly bigger in size. It adopts a more modern, and edgier design. The company says that it derives inspiration from Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language which 'is defined by the harmony between four fundamental elements in vehicle design: proportion, architecture, styling, and technology.'

2020 Hyundai i20's 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster

At the front, it features completely new headlamps crowned with the LED DRLs. The headlamps merge into the bigger 'backed-out' radiator grille with honeycomb pattern. The front bumper is now much sportier and lower grille has also completely changed. The fog lamps now sit in a triangulated housing. The hood of the car now has muscular bulge lines.

At the sides, it gets new alloy wheels, and the greenhouse profile now looks much sportier. The roofline appears to be more or less the same, but the widow line now uses chrome highlights.

At the rear, the LED tail lights have a futuristic 'Z-shaped' design and are connected via a reflector light strip. Rear bumper is also new.

2020 Hyundai i20's 'Z-shaped' design LED tail lights. Image credits: Hyundai Motor Europe.

On the inside, the 2020 Hyundai i20 has a much roomier and classier cabin. Its dashboard now sits more upwards and features luxury cars like connected AC vents running across the width of the dashboard. Moreover, there is a completely new steering wheel which guards a 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster. That said, it also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The car also features LED ambient light which certainly ups the ante in terms of features.

What's to be noted here is that all these features are of the international-spec model, so they may or may not make way to the Indian market.

In terms of mechancials, for India, the car is expected to arrive in three engine configurations: a 1.2-litre MPi unit, a 1.0-litre T-GDi unit and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi unit.

Its India launch is rumored for third-quarer this year.







