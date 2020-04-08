2021 Hyundai Elantra launched in Korea, price in INR coverts to just 9.52 L

Hyundai has launched the 2021 Elantra (2021 Avante) in the South Korean market. It is priced from KRW 15.31 million which coverts to just ₹9.52 lakh.

The company said that it has received 16,849 pre-orders for the new-gen Elantra within less than two weeks. Its pre-bookings started on March 25. It also said that 10,058 pre-orders were booked on the first day itself.

In terms of exterior appearance, the 2021 Hyundai Elantra (codename: Hyundai CN7) looks quite stunning. Its razor-sharp and outright aggressive stance give it an intriguing appeal. At the front, it features a gigantic Parametric Jewel pattern grille which is flanked by new longer and upswept headlamps. The front bumper is sharper and gels well with the overall aggressive stance of the sedan, while its edgy character lines make it look highly intimidating.

At the rear, its LED tail lights are connected via a light stripe which results in the formation of Hyundai flying H logo-like shape. Apart from this, it also features an integrated ducktail spoiler.

Step inside and you'll notice that 2021 Elantra gets a very driver-oriented cockpit. Its interior layout is called ‘Immersive Cocoon’. In more details, its sleek dashboard, centre console as well as floor console comes integrated with a floating effect. On the other hand, its full-width AC vents on the front dashboard look very premium and remind of the executive and full-size luxury sedans.

Some of its main interior highlights include a 10.25-inch virtual instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has been tilted about 10 degrees to give the driver a 'cockpit effect'. Apart from this, it also gets 10-way electric drive seat, front-seat ventilation, rear seat heating, ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours and 8-speaker Bose premium sound system.

The 2021 Elantra (S.Korea-spec) has been made available in Style, Smart, Modern and Inspiration trims. In terms of mechanicals, there will be two engine options - petrol and LPG.

It gets a 1.6L MPi petrol engine which develops 123 PS of power and 153.96 Nm of peak torque. The second option includes a 1.6-litre LPi petrol-LPG unit which develops 120 PS and 152 Nm of torque.

