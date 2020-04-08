No car too far: Hyundai integrates 500 dealerships under 'Click to Buy' platform

How the world shops for cars is set to witness a massive change in the times to come as more and more automotive companies are looking at strengthening their online presence to attract prospective buyers at a time when coronavirus outbreak has forced millions to remain indoors. Hyundai India too does not want to lag behind and on Wednesday, announced its 'Click to Buy' program which now has a presence across the country.

Hyundai India has stated that it has integrated 500 dealerships under the 'Click to Buy' program which is an end-to-end online car purchase platform. The company claims that it is safe, seamless and - most importantly - convenient as a prospective buyer only has to log online through a PC or through mobile devices and select the car of choice. Even the recently-launched cars like the 2020 Creta and 2020 Verna are available on the online platform - clicktobuy.hyundai.co.in

In the first phase of the 'Click to Buy' program - in January of 2020, several dealers in Delhi NCR had been brought under its ambit. While the company does not assign it as a reason, the prevailing national lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak in India may have prompted the car maker to take the program across the country. SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, however claims that this is another way of meeting the needs of new-age customers. "Over the last decade, retail sales has beenwitness to a paradigm shift with new-age customers heavily inclined to online purchase of products. With pan India integration of Dealerships under ‘Click to Buy’, Hyundai is offering its tech-savvy customers a transparent and easy way of purchasing their favourite Hyundai cars." he said.

The platform is connected in real time to all the 500 Hyundai dealers. A user has to register at the portal, select vehicle of choice, finalise the variant and opt for preferred colour. The ‘Click to Buy’ platform also offers a number of financing options. Through the entire process, says Hyundai, a customer has the option of opting for personalised assistance and can get in touch with an allocated sales representative. They can even select the mode of delivery - pick from selected dealer or home delivery.

Car makers are increasingly looking at newer ways to reach out to customers, especially with the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown having wrecked sales figures. This is true for almost every auto maker around the world with demand spiraling in the month of March and the prospect for upcoming months not appearing bright either.