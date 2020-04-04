Hyundai India moves into top gear to help in battle against coronavirus

Hyundai Motor India's CSR wing - Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) had previously announced it has placed an order for coronavirus-testing kits from South Korea. On Saturday, HMIF shifted to top gears and announced further steps to help in the fight against the pandemic in the country, including procuring medical supplies for healthcare professionals.

In a press statement, HMIF said that Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is increasingly coordinating with local manufacturers to augment the production of ventilators in Tamil Nadu and a few other states. "An in-house development of a prototype ventilator (has) already (been) submitted to Government of Tamil Nadu for consideration," HMIF said, adding that it is also providing patient care equipment and materials to various states.

The other initiatives of HMIL include providing food required on a daily basis - in the form of dry ration - to people in need. This is being done in co-ordination with local governments. The company has informed it has also contributed to PM CARES Fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

SS Kim, MD & CEO at HMIL, states that Hyundai has always believed in customer support and is now delivering on community support. "In these challenging times, our Global Vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, holds us firmly rooted to core values of community service," he said. "Hyundai is committed to support India in this fight against the COVID-19 crisis and we are advancing our CSR initiatives that are aimed at enhancing support and care of society and communities."

Hyundai has also reached out to its customers and has extended warranties which were due to expire in the period of India's 21-day national lockdown.

Hyundai is not the only automaker to have taken CSR initiatives and extended warranties. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mercedes, Skoda Auto Volswagen, among others, are not just helping in monetary terms but also providing vital aid to healthcare workers in the frontline of the battle against coronavirus.