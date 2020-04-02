Skoda Auto Volkswagen has jumped in to help out in the fight against coronavirus - officially referred to as Covid-19, and has announced a number of steps it has already taken and a few others that have been planned to help healthcare workers as well as people at large.

A national lockdown till April 14 is in place currently to check on the spread of coronavirus in India. Even as positive cases inch towards 2,000 at the time of filing this report, mammoth steps are being taken by healthcare officials across the country to contain the disease. As such, Skoda Auto Volkswagen has pledged ₹1 crore towards setting up of a dedicated Covid-19 facility by Pune-based Sassoon General Hospital. The amount is meant to primarily procure essential medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and patients. Additionally, the company is also donating 35,000 sanitizers to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai, and distributing 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region.

Like a few other car makers who have started - either directly or indirectly - manufacturing critical medical equipment, Skoda Auto Volkswagen has said it too is manufacturing face shields within its Chakan factory. These will be distributed to healthcare workers.

The battle against coronavirus in India has entered a very crucial stage and although officials say local transmission hasn't yet begun in the country, every precaution is being taken to limit the spread of the disease. The national lockdown has been viewed as a dire necessity and while it has had a deep impact on economic activities, could well prove to be the best check on coronavirus and its spread.