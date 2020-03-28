Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, has stepped up to help India fight the coronavirus outbreak and has placed an order for Covid-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea.

HMIF said in a press statement on Saturday that these testing kits have a very high level of accuracy and can serve 25,000 people. After receiving the shipment, HMIF says its distribution will be done in consultation with Center and state governments to the hospitals in affected areas. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, believes that this could help in the battle against coronavirus that has forced the entire country into a lock down in order to prevent a spread. "Hyundai is committed to support the Government of India’s spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Our contribution towards supplies of Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits will help over 25,000 people," he said. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and support the Indian government with multi-layered CSR initiatives to bring back normalcy at the earliest."

At the time of publishing this report, there were over 830 positive coronavirus cases in India. Government officials and health workers are exploring every possible measure to ensure that the virus is contained and the pace of postive cases being revealed is slowed down. A national lock down is in force till April 14 and people at large are being repeatedly urged to stay at home and maintain proper hygiene.

Economic activities, as a result, have come to a standstill with many OEMs - Hyundai included, temporarily suspending operations at manufacturing facilities.

Several car makers have also been asked to help in manufacturing of crucial medical equipment. Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra are two such companies that are at the forefront of exploring ways to assist with supplies of medical equipment. (Read more here)