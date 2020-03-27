Tata Motors extends service warranty for select customers

Tata Motors on Friday announced extending the service warranty period for cars which have their respective warranty period expiring between March 15 and May 31. The service warranty extension has been given till July 31 for such cars.

Tata Motors has said that the extension in service warranty for such customers is due to the national lock down in place to check the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country. "In light of the Central Government imposed lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant inability of our customers to avail maintenance & repairs, as part of their vehicle’s warranty policy, Tata Motors has decided to extend the last date, for customers whose OE warranty and free service period (not kms.) are due to expire between 15th March, 2020 and 31st May, 2020, to 31st July, 2020," a press statement from the company informed. "This decision validates the proactive response towards customer centric values that we at Tata Motors live by every day."

Tata Motors has further said that all its workshops across the country will inform customers about this decision and adhere to it.

Several OEMs in the country have suspended production at their respective facilities in the country due to the national lockdown. With people at large being urged to stay at home, many service centers too have shut shop. Emergency services, however, are reportedly being carried out if and when required.