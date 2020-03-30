2020 Hyundai Verna facelift launched, price details inside

Hyundai has silently launched the new 2020 Verna in the Indian market. The sedan has been priced at ₹9.30 lakh* for the entry-level MT 1.5L S variant and the prices go up to ₹13.99 lakh* for the top-end 1.0L GDi SX(O) model. The booking are officially open at a token price of ₹25,000.

The Hyundai Verna facelift was supposed to arrive in the market on March 26th, but the launch was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new Verna is available in eleven variants and five trim levels including S, S+, SX, SX(O) & SX(O) Turbo. Its colour options include Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey and Starry Night.

As a part of the new mid-cycle update, the Verna features a few cosmetic changes. For starters, its exterior design now include a refreshed signature-style cascading chrome grille. It is flanked by the new LED headlamps and modern looking integrated LED DRLS on either sides. Also, part of the update include new front bumper, new ORVMs, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, silver door handles, new rear bumper, revamped LED taillamps, and redesigned boot lid.

Inside, the new Verna gets dual-tone black-beige paint scheme along with a slew of updated features. The turbo variant comes loaded with all-black interiors with red stitches on the seats. Moreover, it also gets digital cluster with colour TFT, front ventilated seats, smart trunk, emergency stop signal, Eco coating, rear USB charger, seat height adjuster, electric sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, twin-tip muffler design, wireless phone charger, sliding front center console armrest with storage and and Arkamys premium sound and more.

In terms of mechanical updates, its engine options include 1.5-litre MPi petrol, 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi petrol and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel.

The former 1.5-litre MPi petrol is known to generate 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque. It is available with a 6-speed MT and CVT gearbox. The 1.0L turbocharged petrol churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm output, and comes paired to a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi oil-burner unit delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm, and comes with transmission options of 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

Variant wise price-list of Hyundai Verna 2020:

Verna 2020 Variants Price* 1.5 MPI MT S ₹ 930,585 1.5 MPI MT SX ₹ 10,70,389 1.5 MPI IVT SX Metallic ₹ 11,95,389 1.5 MPI MT SX(O) Metallic ₹ 12,59,900 1.5 MPI IVT SX(O) Metallic ₹ 13,84,900 1.0 Turbo GDI DCT SX(O) Metallic ₹ 13,99,000 1.5 CRDi MT S+ Metallic ₹ 10,65,585 1.5 CRDi MT SX Metallic ₹ 10,65,585

*ex-showroom, Delhi