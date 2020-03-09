In pics: Hyundai teases images of 2020 Verna 5 Photos . Updated: 09 Mar 2020, 04:28 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 2020 Hyundai Verna will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. It will boast of several design upgrades on the outside and will be even more packed with new-age features. 1/5Hyundai is all-set to drive in the 2020 Verna sedan to Indian shores and recently released teaser images of the car.The 2020 Verna gets a completely new front grille which is inspired from the version sold in international markets under the Solaris badge. It also gets new projector head lights and triangular fog lamp inserts. 2/5Over the rear, the tail lights have been reworked slightly and the car will now sit on new alloys. 3/5The new Hyundai Verna 2020 has been given a slightly wider visual appeal without compromising on its sleek appearance. 4/5The new 2020 Verna is packed with even more features such as wireless phone charging, digital cluster with 10.67 cm colour TFT and Blue Link connectivity based features, (Photo used for representational purpose.) 5/5The previous generation of Verna - launched in 2017 - had received 20,000 bookings in its first two months alone.