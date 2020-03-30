South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. launched its all-new Genesis G80 sedan domestically on Monday as it strives to maintain sales amid growing impact of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic on its activities.

The third-generation G80, launched under the independent Hyundai Genesis brand, is available in three versions with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbo, a 3.5-liter gasoline turbo or a 2.2-liter diesel engine, said the company in a press release.

The petrol models are equipped with a double fuel injection system which combines the strengths of a silent multi-point injection system and a powerful direct petrol injection system.The diesel model has an energy efficiency of 14.6 kilometres per litre.

All three versions come with 10 airbags and a set of advanced safety features. They include a multi-collision braking system that automatically stops the vehicle when the driver loses control in a collision accident and a reactive safety seat system that puts the passenger seat in the correct position to protect the person next to the driver in the event of a frontal collision or sudden braking.

The interior of the Genesis G80 sedan





Hyundai has applied its new design language to the new G80 by adopting an aesthetic similar to the GV80 sport utility vehicle, launched in January.

Signature Genesis design elements include high-tech quad headlights and a crested grille that emphasises seriousness consistent with the positioning of the G80. The G80 has a minimalist design, with a dominant riding position surrounded by height-mounted control surfaces. Thin and wide air vents emphasise the width of the cabin, which has minimal physical buttons and new touch screen air conditioning.The centre console is equipped with a rotary electronic speed selector, offering a balance between simplicity and glamour.

Photo of the new Hyundai Genesis G80 luxury sedan





The new G80 model will come at a starting price of $ 39,000 (around ₹29.40 lakh).

The first generation G80 was launched in 2008, the second generation G80 in 2013 and the upgraded second generation G80 models in 2016. The improved G80 is available in three versions with 3.3 petrol, 3.8 petrol or a diesel engine 2.2.

The manufacturer of the Sonata sedan and SUV Santa Fe seems to be aiming to increase sales of the new G80 on the domestic market to compensate for the drop in sales due to the harmful effects of the Covid-19 on the automotive industry.

Hyundai has suspended most of its factories in the United States, Europe and emerging markets such as Russia and India, in accordance with their guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. Further suspensions are expected to occur if the pandemic continues.

Hyundai has seven national factories and 10 factories abroad: four in China and one in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil.Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.

In 2019, Hyundai sold 56,801 Genesis models in the domestic market, down 7.4% from 61,345 units sold the previous year.In the US market, Genesis sales more than doubled from 10,311 to 21,233 over the same period.

Hyundai aims to sell a total of 728,000 vehicles under the acronyms Hyundai and Genesis this year, up 2.5% from the previous year.

The current Genesis range consists of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans and the GV80 SUV. Hyundai plans to add the GV70 SUV and an all-electric car by 2021.