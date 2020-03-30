In pics: Hyundai launches all-new Genesis G80 luxury sedan 5 Photos . Updated: 30 Mar 2020, 12:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk The third-generation G80 will take on the rivals like Audi A7 and Mercedes CLS. 1/5South Korean automaker Hyundai has digitally launched its all-new Genesis G80 sedan domestically. The car will take on rivals like the Audi A7 or Mercedes CLS. 2/5The G80 gets signature Genesis design elements which include high-tech quad headlights and a crested grille that emphasises seriousness consistent with the positioning of the G80. 3/5Hyundai has applied its new design language to the G80 sedan by adopting an aesthetic similar to the GV80 sport utility vehicle. 4/5In the new G80 sedan, thin and wide air vents emphasise the width of the cabin, which has minimal physical buttons and new touch screen air conditioning. 5/5The third-generation G80 is available in three versions with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbo, a 3.5-liter gasoline turbo or a 2.2-liter diesel engine.