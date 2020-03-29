First image of 7-seat Hyundai Creta appears online

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta has been under rumors for quite sometime. Now, its first spy image has appeared online. The SUV was spotted undergoing tests in South Korea.

For starters, the 7-seat Hyundai Creta is visibly bigger than the regular 5-seat version which is present in the market. The most prominent styling change on this version is found at its snout which features a unique, chrome-studded radiator grille. A closer look reveals that is has a similar pattern seen on the Kia Carnival's grille. Also, the spy image hints about the front parking sensors which are missing on its regular 5-seat counterpart.

Over the sides, the SUV sports 17-inch Clean Silver alloy wheels, as found on the latest 2020 Hyundai Creta. Moreover, the 7-seat version has unique silver-coloured side plates which underline its body baseline. The windows use substantial chrome treatment on the upper profile which extends beyond the C-pillar. This also makes way for a quarter-glass which allows the third-row occupants an outside view. The bigger Creta also gets different looking roof rails, while the roof line looks rather flattish.

As the image suggests, the 7-seat Creta likely has a longer rear-overhang in order to make enough space for the third-row occupants. Also, it goes without saying that the boot-space will be compromised and it won't have 433-litres of space, as its 5-seat counterpart.

In terms of engine and specifications, it will source powertrain from the regular 5-seat Hyundai Creta. Speaking of which, expect it run on a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, 1.4L turbocharged petrol, and 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine. The transmission options will include 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, CVT and 6-speed AT unit. FWD will be the only option.

Expect its launch to happen in 2021.

